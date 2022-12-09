ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middletownri.com

New Senior Center Thrift Store Winning Fans, Customers

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 13, 2022) – These days, it seems like everyone is trying to stretch each dollar a little further. That’s no different at the Middletown Senior Center, where a new thrift store was opened recently stocking everything from jewelry and clothing to puzzles, games, home goods and so much more.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
theweektoday.com

Atlantic Boats wins Suzuki Top Performers Club Award

Atlantic Boats won the Suzuki Motor Industries National Top Performers Club Award on Thursday, Dec. 8. for being the 16th best marine Suzuki dealer in the nation and the top dealer for the district for the year of 2022. Atlantic Boats owner John Cornish traveled to Thailand and Dubai to...
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream

Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
newportthisweek.com

Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2

Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome

A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
SOMERSET, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway

IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bella Luna Bar & Grill, owned and operated by Chris Lourenco, a full-time police officer, is now open at 1839 Smith St., at the former Duke Kitchen and Spirits site. Bella Luna is a family-operated bar and grill. Lourenco’s daughter Gianna is a big part of...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Giorgio said to be taking small steps toward recovery

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week. Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy