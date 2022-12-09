Read full article on original website
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fight
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!
FUN 107
Wareham Woman Looks to Complete Estate Sale & Host “Free Day” on 12/14
A Wareham woman is cleaning house and is ready to give away the rest of her belongings for free to anyone who needs it. “Free Day” in Wareham will help Paula Gianlorenzo clear out her late brother’s home and allow her family to have some closure on his sudden passing.
Valley Breeze
Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Anthony and Jeff Manzo have built a holiday season landmark in the center of town, selling jewelry from Anthony’s Jewelers at 1525 Mineral Spring Ave. for 40 years. But it’s the behind-the-scenes giving that gets them most excited at this time of year, said Anthony,...
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
middletownri.com
New Senior Center Thrift Store Winning Fans, Customers
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 13, 2022) – These days, it seems like everyone is trying to stretch each dollar a little further. That’s no different at the Middletown Senior Center, where a new thrift store was opened recently stocking everything from jewelry and clothing to puzzles, games, home goods and so much more.
theweektoday.com
Atlantic Boats wins Suzuki Top Performers Club Award
Atlantic Boats won the Suzuki Motor Industries National Top Performers Club Award on Thursday, Dec. 8. for being the 16th best marine Suzuki dealer in the nation and the top dealer for the district for the year of 2022. Atlantic Boats owner John Cornish traveled to Thailand and Dubai to...
FUN 107
Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream
Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island
Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2
Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
FUN 107
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway
IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
Valley Breeze
Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bella Luna Bar & Grill, owned and operated by Chris Lourenco, a full-time police officer, is now open at 1839 Smith St., at the former Duke Kitchen and Spirits site. Bella Luna is a family-operated bar and grill. Lourenco’s daughter Gianna is a big part of...
Valley Breeze
Giorgio said to be taking small steps toward recovery
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week. Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues,...
ecori.org
South Kingstown Council Pulls Plug on Controversial Town Farm Park Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In a unanimous vote, members of the South Kingstown Town Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s council meeting authorizing the withdrawal of the town‘s support for a land swap with South County Health. Town Farm Park had been proposed as the site of...
FUN 107
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
capecoddaily.com
Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford announces temporary street closures on Rt. 18 & MacArthur Drive
“Travelers are advised of temporary closures of Route 18/JFK Boulevard and MacArthur Drive in the vicinity of the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal (NBFMT) during the afternoon of Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Demolition activity related to the ongoing construction of the NBFMT will require closures at the following locations for...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
