Lacey, WA

KING 5

19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship

SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Washington Employers Shine in Annual Awards Ceremony

Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’

Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she’s quitting the rankings game. In an announcement made earlier this week, Lawson said the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. This is despite the fact that the law school is ranked #1 in the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
uwdawgpound.com

#Woof: Washington Adds JUCO CB

Washington kicked off the last week before the early signing period by continuing to add to their 2023 class with a commitment from JUCO cornerback Thaddeus Dixon. Dixon took an official visit to Washington this past weekend and apparently liked what he saw enough to commit shortly after. He is currently unrated on 247 Sports and has flown under the radar. On his high school profile he was listed at 5’11.5 and 187 pounds while Long Beach City College has him at 6’2 and 205 pounds on his roster. Those can always have a little exaggeration but it’s not unreasonable to think he has grown since getting to LBCC.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tuberculosis reportedly identified at Auburn School District

An instance of active tuberculosis has been identified in a community member of the Auburn School District, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. According to Public Health, authorities are working to determine the extent of any potential tuberculosis exposures and are conducting evaluations for those exposed. Tuberculosis, or...
AUBURN, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District

AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
AUBURN, WA
The Stranger

Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare

Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Cook Steps Down As Head Coach

SEATTLE – Keegan Cook, who led Washington Volleyball to four Pac-12 titles in eight seasons, has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, effective immediately. "I would like to thank Keegan for his leadership of our volleyball program," said Washington Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen. "He...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking

IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We love providing community news at NO COST to thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you enjoy CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep the site available to all. Become a subscriber today at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

