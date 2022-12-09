Read full article on original website
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship
SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Employers Shine in Annual Awards Ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories...
MyNorthwest.com
UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’
Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she’s quitting the rankings game. In an announcement made earlier this week, Lawson said the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. This is despite the fact that the law school is ranked #1 in the Pacific Northwest.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
uwdawgpound.com
#Woof: Washington Adds JUCO CB
Washington kicked off the last week before the early signing period by continuing to add to their 2023 class with a commitment from JUCO cornerback Thaddeus Dixon. Dixon took an official visit to Washington this past weekend and apparently liked what he saw enough to commit shortly after. He is currently unrated on 247 Sports and has flown under the radar. On his high school profile he was listed at 5’11.5 and 187 pounds while Long Beach City College has him at 6’2 and 205 pounds on his roster. Those can always have a little exaggeration but it’s not unreasonable to think he has grown since getting to LBCC.
Tuberculosis reportedly identified at Auburn School District
An instance of active tuberculosis has been identified in a community member of the Auburn School District, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. According to Public Health, authorities are working to determine the extent of any potential tuberculosis exposures and are conducting evaluations for those exposed. Tuberculosis, or...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District
AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
The Stranger
Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare
Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
americanmilitarynews.com
Letters found in a used book reveal Tacoma mom’s heartbreak of son lost at Pearl Harbor
The envelope had yellowed with age. A postmark dated March 12, 1942 reads, “Remember Pearl Harbor”. No one needed to tell its recipient, Lillian Hultgren, to remember Dec. 7, 1941. It was the day her son, Lorentz Hultgren, died along with 428 other men on the USS Oklahoma.
Seattle-based company wins rights to salvage shipwreck with reported $10 million in gold on board
SEATTLE — You may not have heard about the shipwreck of the old SS Pacific, a steamship that sank off the Washington State coast 147 years ago. Two hundred and seventy-three people went down with the ship when it collided with another ship after it left B.C. near Cape Flattery while sailing to San Francisco.
Inslee Previews 'Significant Investments' in Behavioral Health
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking from the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle at a Friday morning press conference, mentioned in broad terms five behavioral health policy proposals he would be asking of lawmakers during next year’s legislative session that is a month away. The governor...
gohuskies.com
Cook Steps Down As Head Coach
SEATTLE – Keegan Cook, who led Washington Volleyball to four Pac-12 titles in eight seasons, has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, effective immediately. "I would like to thank Keegan for his leadership of our volleyball program," said Washington Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen. "He...
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
capitolhillseattle.com
With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
