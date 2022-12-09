ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

The 11 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 That Don’t Seem Like an Afterthought

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone on our list! That’s why we secured 11 presents that will arrive in time — all under $20!

22 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)

Read article

These affordable finds make amazing stocking stuffers or under-the-tree treasures. But time is running out! Make sure you shop these gifts ASAP so they arrive in time for the holidays.

This Laneige Glowy Lip Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuXWM_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

I’m absolutely obsessed with my Laneige Glowy Lip Balm! It glides on so smoothly without feeling sticky in the slightest. I prefer this version over the cult-favorite lip mask because you don’t have to use your hands to apply.

$17.00 See It!

These Barefoot Dreams Socks

Nordstrom

Keep your toes toasty with these Barefoot Dreams socks! Just as cozy as the brand’s signature blankets, these knit socks are heavenly soft.

$15.00 See It!

These Golf Pens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erHxI_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

This golf gift is a hole-in-one! Perfect for any putting aficionado, this pen set is a sporty stocking stuffer.

$15.00 See It!

This Skincare Toiletry Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO2iL_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

A lookalike of the luxe Stoney Clover Lane pouches, this chic toiletry bag is ideal for beauty buffs! Great for travel or everyday use.

Was $17 On Sale: $16 You Save 6% See It!

This L'Occitane Almond Ornament 3-Piece Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waKU1_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

Almond joy! This L’Occitane ornament gift trio includes an almond shower oil, body milk and hand lotion.

$16.00 See It!

This Tamagotchi Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wO7Zy_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

This Tamagotchi takes Us back to the ‘90s! Such a fun gift for kids and kids at heart.

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See It!

This Lapcos Sheet Mask Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypW0I_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

These cult-favorite sheet masks from Lapcos will give you the spa experience from home. Soothing and rejuvenating, this skincare set is the ultimate TLC for a radiant complexion.

$15.00 See It!

This Slam Dunk Mini Basketball Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEax9_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

This mini basketball game is a slam dunk! Ideal for athletes of all ages, this gift can fit in bedrooms or offices.

$10.00 See It!

These Tie-Dye Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vf0NN_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

We die for these tie-dye slippers! Fuzzy footwear is a foolproof gift.

$19.00 See It!

This Ice Roller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjAMe_0jdWsbHa00
Amazon

This celeb-loved ice roller is a beauty game-changer! De-puff your face with this skincare tool you can keep in the fridge or freezer.

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See It!

This Silver Birch and Peppercorn Candle

Nordstrom

Snag this luxury Volupsa candle while it’s still on sale! We adore the silver birch and peppercorn scent for the holiday season.

Was $29 On Sale: $20 You Save 31% See It!

20 Best Gifts Under $25 That Almost Anyone on Your List Will Appreciate

Read article

Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Check out additional picks here:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Us Weekly

15 Fun Stocking Stuffers That Cost $4 or Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. On the hunt for some great — and affordable — stocking stuffers for the holidays? Some brands' "stocking stuffers" cost $50 or more a pop, but some of us are looking to put most of our budget toward […]
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Sam’s Club in December

Shoppers heading to Sam's Club this December will find more deals beyond food and drinks awaiting them. The warehouse club has deals on everything you need this holiday season, from wrapping materials...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy