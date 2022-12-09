The 11 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 That Don’t Seem Like an Afterthought

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone on our list! That’s why we secured 11 presents that will arrive in time — all under $20!

These affordable finds make amazing stocking stuffers or under-the-tree treasures. But time is running out! Make sure you shop these gifts ASAP so they arrive in time for the holidays.

This Laneige Glowy Lip Balm

Amazon

I’m absolutely obsessed with my Laneige Glowy Lip Balm! It glides on so smoothly without feeling sticky in the slightest. I prefer this version over the cult-favorite lip mask because you don’t have to use your hands to apply.

These Barefoot Dreams Socks

Nordstrom

Keep your toes toasty with these Barefoot Dreams socks! Just as cozy as the brand’s signature blankets, these knit socks are heavenly soft.

These Golf Pens

Amazon

This golf gift is a hole-in-one! Perfect for any putting aficionado, this pen set is a sporty stocking stuffer.

This Skincare Toiletry Bag

Amazon

A lookalike of the luxe Stoney Clover Lane pouches, this chic toiletry bag is ideal for beauty buffs! Great for travel or everyday use.

This L'Occitane Almond Ornament 3-Piece Gift Set

Amazon

Almond joy! This L’Occitane ornament gift trio includes an almond shower oil, body milk and hand lotion.

This Tamagotchi Toy

Amazon

This Tamagotchi takes Us back to the ‘90s! Such a fun gift for kids and kids at heart.

This Lapcos Sheet Mask Set

Amazon

These cult-favorite sheet masks from Lapcos will give you the spa experience from home. Soothing and rejuvenating, this skincare set is the ultimate TLC for a radiant complexion.

This Slam Dunk Mini Basketball Game

Amazon

This mini basketball game is a slam dunk! Ideal for athletes of all ages, this gift can fit in bedrooms or offices.

These Tie-Dye Slippers

Amazon

We die for these tie-dye slippers! Fuzzy footwear is a foolproof gift.

This Ice Roller

Amazon

This celeb-loved ice roller is a beauty game-changer! De-puff your face with this skincare tool you can keep in the fridge or freezer.

This Silver Birch and Peppercorn Candle

Nordstrom

Snag this luxury Volupsa candle while it’s still on sale! We adore the silver birch and peppercorn scent for the holiday season.

