Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Daniels & Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure
EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Daniels, who oversees the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman, the HGTV veteran who is also in charge of Food Network, are the latest execs out at Warner Bros. Discovery. Deadline hears that Daniels and Latman’s exits come as part of the latest restructure within the David Zaslav-run company. Deadline has seen a memo from Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S. Networks Group Kathleen Finch outlining the changes, saying the company “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”. Daniels was in charge of TNT/TBS/TruTV and...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Warner Bros TV channel executives leave amid restructuring - memo
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Two of Warner Bros. Discovery executives leading TV channels left the company as part of ongoing restructuring at the media giant, according to an internal memo. Nancy Daniels, who led the Turner network and number of Discovery channels including Animal Planet, and Jane Latman of HGTV...
Ars Technica
When HBO Max and Discovery+ merge, they’ll have a new name
By now, you may have heard that the two major TV streaming services run by Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max and Discovery+) are set to merge soon. Thanks to a new report from CNBC, we now have a good inkling of what the new combined service will be called. The...
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
Hulu’s Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a “Big Check,” NBCUniversal CEO Says
Despite earlier comments that Comcast may be interested in retaining full control of Hulu, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said he believes the company will sell its stake to Disney. Comcast has a 33 percent stake in the streaming service, while Disney owns the rest and has the option to buy out Comcast starting in January 2024. Speaking at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York Monday, Shell said he believes that’s likely the timeline and course of action, while also talking up the price of the stake. More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Stock Gets Upgrade Even Though Analyst Is "Bearish on NBCU"'Tell...
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRUCE PRICHARD, KENNY MAY NOT BE AS DIVISIVE AS THE BUCKS BUT HE’S NOT THAT MUCH BETTER, BIASED REPORTING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m not sure why there is so much CM Punk hate going around (not on your site). I know he said something stupid at the wrong time, but that’s no reason for fans to turn against him this badly. People say wrestling fans are fickle, but what do you think?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HEADLINE MLW FUSION, CORNETTE ON RICHARD HOLLIDAY'S HEALTH ISSUES AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento. Jim Cornette discussed Richard Holliday's battle with cancer on his podcast this past weekend:. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
HBO Max will return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after dispute
HBO Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will now return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after an agreement was reached between the two companies.
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW ON TBS - 'WINTER IS COMING 2022'
Scheduled for tonight's "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo. *The House of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI ZAYN PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMIE NOBLE
Jamie Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in what has been announced as Noble's final wrestling match last night in West Virginia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series
BMF season 2 kicks off 2023 in style with new cast addition Mo’Nique. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW NIKKI BELLA SERIES DOING WELL, BAUTISTA FILM RECEIVES GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATION
Deadline reported that Barmaggeddon was USA's most viewed series premiere in nearly three years with 1.2 million total viewers, according to live+3 Neilsen data. The debut episode also got USA's best premiere rating among the 18-49 demo in more than three years. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW’S LOSING RATING, WOULD TALENTS HAVE GONE TO AEW IF THEY KNEW HHH WAS TAKING OVER, THE BOOKING (AGAIN) AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you make of the hour three drop on Raw. Is it time to get concerned?. I always say one time, OK don’t overreact. Two times, a pattern could be developing. WWE should definitely be concerned. A massive drop is never a good thing. As to why it’s happening? Well, I have said for years that this is the dead zone. Nothing big will happen until next month when Mania season starts. The difference this year is that there are no PLEs between Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble. They aren’t building to anything right now which makes the show less must see. My guess is that we will not see a PLE break of this length in 2023.
Comments / 0