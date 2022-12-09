You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you make of the hour three drop on Raw. Is it time to get concerned?. I always say one time, OK don’t overreact. Two times, a pattern could be developing. WWE should definitely be concerned. A massive drop is never a good thing. As to why it’s happening? Well, I have said for years that this is the dead zone. Nothing big will happen until next month when Mania season starts. The difference this year is that there are no PLEs between Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble. They aren’t building to anything right now which makes the show less must see. My guess is that we will not see a PLE break of this length in 2023.

1 DAY AGO