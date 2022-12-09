Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES CYBER MONDAY 3.0 SALE, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES THE USOS AND MORE
Our friends at RingsideCollectibles.com are hosting their Cyber Monday 3.0 sale today. Rob Schamberger's latest Canvas 2 Canvas tributes Jey and Jimmy Uso:. Today is the final day to order WWE shirts from our friends at RSVLTS with delivery for Christmas at this link. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW SACRAMENTO, CA DEBUT PRE-SALE CODE
AEW will be debuting in Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday 3/8/23 for a live Dynamite. This will be the first AEW taping after the 2023 Revolution PPV. There will be a pre-sale this Thursday 12/15 at 10 AM Pacific via Ticketmaster at this link using pre-sale code DBSKNC.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEY STAR WARS FANS! BRAND NEW MANDALORIAN CLOTHING DROP FROM RSVLTS AT 4 PM EST
Our friends at RSVLTS, who do an amazing job with their WWE-inspired t-shirts, are dropping a new series of shirts as well as a jacket inspired by Star Wars' awesome Disney+ series The Mandalorian today at 4 PM Eastern. As pretty much everyone knows, I'm a massive Star Wars fan, so I figured I'd pass this on to anyone who might be looking for a cool new gift for themselves, their friends or family members who also love the greatest space opera franchise of all time (yeah, I said it). The drop includes:
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST CHANCE TO BUY WRESTLECON SUPERFAN TICKETS AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, UPDATED GUEST LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 39 WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
