Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WANT TO ATTEND THIS WEEK'S WWE NXT TAPINGS?, VENGEANCE DAY ON SALE FRIDAY & MORE
If you are interested in attending this week's WWE NXT tapings, click here. WWE NXT Vengeance Day at The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina will officially go on sale this Friday 12/16. WWE's Tribute to the Troops special this weekend on FOX will have replays on FS1 on Thursday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NWA SIGNS....
The National Wrestling Alliance has signed NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton to a deal. Morton announced this evening that he had put pen to paper on the deal. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST CHANCE TO BUY WRESTLECON SUPERFAN TICKETS AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, UPDATED GUEST LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 39 WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BULLY RAY, EC3, THOM LATIMER & MORE: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr has Joe Galli, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. We are told the Championship series has started, and the points are explained as we start the show. They start by going face to face and jacking jaws. They lock up collar and elbow and they struggle to move the other. As Odinson gets a few steps of control, Bully breaks the hold. They then tease a greco roman knuckle lock and then break into a shoulder grasp lockup where Bully is able to shove Odinson into the corner and Bully break with a chop, and Odinson drops Bully to the mat in return.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT
Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES CYBER MONDAY 3.0 SALE, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES THE USOS AND MORE
Our friends at RingsideCollectibles.com are hosting their Cyber Monday 3.0 sale today. Rob Schamberger's latest Canvas 2 Canvas tributes Jey and Jimmy Uso:. Today is the final day to order WWE shirts from our friends at RSVLTS with delivery for Christmas at this link. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG
Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, emanating from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Number One Contender Match. *Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss to earn a future WWE Raw Women's Championship match. *Candice LaRae vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOW KI VS. KENTA, ALDIS VS. FATU & MORE SET FOR HOG RETURN TO QUEENS, NY THIS SATURDAY
House of Glory Wrestling will return to La Boom in Queens, NY with a live broadcast streaming on FITE+ this Saturday, featuring:. *HOG Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Nick Aldis. *HOG Women's Champion Violette vs. Masha Slamovich. *HOG Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante vs. Nolo Kitano. *HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNITED STATES TITLE, JAMIE NOBLE FAREWELL BOUT AND MORE HEADLINING: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE will continue their 2022 Holiday Tour this weekend with a series of live events. Tonight, WWE will run Wheeling, West Virginia at the Wesbanco Arena with Braun Strowman & Ridge Holland & Butch vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a Streetfight, Madcap Moss & Emma vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LADDER MATCH SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match has been announced for next week's Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, Iowa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage at today's Raw taping, likely to work WWE Main Event matches. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT DEADLINE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SITTING FRONT ROW AT TONIGHT'S UFC PPV IS...
AEW Champion MJF is in the front row of tonight's UFC PPV in Las Vegas, scarf and all. He has the AEW Championship with him. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0