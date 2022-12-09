What's Up: COA to host stop on Cocoa Crawl Saturday

TODAY

Candlelight Tour

The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will continue today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Tickets are $35. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.

MACU Vendors Fair

Mid-Atlantic Christian University will host its Vendor Fair Saturday and Sunday at the Albert C. Blanton Student Life Center.

COA Cocoa Crawl

College of The Albemarle and Green Saves Green will be participating in the Cocoa Crawl event sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the college will be one of the stops on the crawl. From 10 a.m. to noon, Chef Leslie Lippincott, COA associate professor and program coordinator of the culinary arts program, will provide cups of hot cocoa to attendees.

ECSU commencement

Elizabeth City State University will host the university’s 175th commencement exercises in the R.L. Vaughan Center at 10 a.m. Congresswoman Alma Adams, D-N.C., will be the speaker. ECSU is scheduled to confer an estimated 200 bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the ceremony.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Epic Music Theatre will hold its annual performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, at 8 p.m., today at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-461764017607.

Holiday Gift Shop

The Perquimans County Restoration Association will open its Holiday Gift Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Historical Society

The Currituck Historical Society will meet at the Barco Library at 7 p.m. LeRae Umfleet of the History Section of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources will speak on how North Carolina was to the overall Revolutionary War effort.”

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 2 on Monday; Email on Tuesday; resume tips on Wednesday; Google drive and docs, Thursday; and Excel 1 on Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.

Surgical tech pinning

College of The Albemarle will host a pinning ceremony for graduates of the college’s surgical technology program in Room 208 of Building AE on the COA-Elizabeth City campus at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Library kid programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on Christmas ornaments for kids ages 3-5 and for children ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

COA commencement

College of The Albemarle will host its fall commencement in the Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church at 200 South Granville St., Edenton, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Reindeer Games

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will continue its 14th Reindeer Games Bowling Tournament at Albemarle Bowling Lanes at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Cookie Bake & Share

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Christmas Cookie Bake & Share at 1 p.m. Cost is $3. Event is for Camden residents.

THURSDAY

PCRA Colonial Christmas

The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ONGOING

Expert PC food drive

Expert PC will be hosting a food drive for Food Bank of the Albemarle at 420 N. Hughes Blvd., Suite B, Elizabeth City, through the month of December. Canned meats and beans, grains, pasta, cereals, canned soups, stews, canned fruits and vegetables needed.

Candlelight tours

Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.

Christmas Lightshow

The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin today and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.

Dances Bay lights

The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Christmas Village

The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.

Hot Cocoa Crawl

Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.

Window decorating

Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.

UPCOMING

Sinnett Trio at AoA

Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater.

Camden Library

The Camden County Public Library will host its Christmas program featuring a performance by the Shepard Shakespeare Company Friday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. The Friends of the Camden Library will also host a bake sale.

Ugly Sweaters

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 16, at noon. Cost is $8. Event is for Camden residents.

Biz After Hours

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event for Big Boss Burrito at Waterfront Park Friday, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Breakfast With Santa

The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 902 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.

Holiday event

The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will sponsor a holiday event at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Joyce E. Long at 252-335-4541.

Community Orchestra

The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.

Active Adults center

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a snowflake craft program Monday, Dec. 19, at 11:30 a.m. Event is for Camden residents.

Library kids programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a Christmas program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Dec. 20, and for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Library kids program

The Pasquotank Library will host a Cookie Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.