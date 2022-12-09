Read full article on original website
We’re Feeling Grateful
We’d like to mahalo the donors whose generosity sparked change, the charitable organizations and private foundations whose leadership and hard work kept the momentum going, and all of our partner nonprofits, showing up daily in the communities that need them the most. To give thanks this holiday season, the...
Native Honeycreepers Evolved Over 6 Million Years. Now They’re Barely Hanging On.
Populations of several native birds have crashed in the past 20 years. In this Q&A, UH Hilo ecology professor Patrick Hart describes what’s gone wrong and how we can save these iconic birds. Hawai’i has many endangered birds. Which species are you most concerned about?. There is unfortunately...
