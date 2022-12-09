Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
Rockford Man Tries to Rob Target, While the Rockford Police Dept Was There
A Rockford man attempted to rob the Target store on East State street, as a bunch of Rockford cops were inside shopping. WREX. So you've see it this time of year, our local law enforcement gathered at a store to buy presents. "Shop with a Cop," it's called a variety of things.
WIFR
Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
WIFR
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reckless Driver in Winnebago County, Attempting to Run A Vehicle Off the Roadway
Sources are reporting a reckless driver in Winnebago County. It happened this morning along 251, southbound from S Beloit. Suspect vehicle attempted to run a vehicle off the road. Suspect vehicle is a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. White Frost Tricoat in color. Crew Cab 4D. 6.6L V8 CRDI. With...
Photos: Janesville Police searching for suspects in dognapping
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are hoping the public can help them identify two people suspected in a dognapping incident on Monday. According to law enforcement, a man and a woman entered the Petland, at 2021 Humes Road, at 3:30 p.m. The woman then stashed a brown Dachshund puppy under her coat and left […]
WIFR
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning robbery has Belvidere police reaching out to neighbors in the search for a suspect. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, police dispatched to the Mobil gas station on Pearl Street in Belvidere for a robbery report. According to authorities, a black man roughly 6′1′'...
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County.
Many sources are reporting multiple criminal damage/theft reports in Winnebago County. The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County. Christmas lights and displays that have either been destroyed or stolen. Most of the reports are saying that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. Many of the victims feel...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Business Robbed, Police Asking For The Communities Help With Footage
On Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:03 a.m. the Belvidere Police Department was dispatched to the Mobil Gas Station located at 1741 Pearl Street, Belvidere, Illinois 61008, for a robbery to the business. Belvidere Police Officers and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and began searching the...
WIFR
Rockford Police Department releases new crime data
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Promising crime statistics give Rockford Police Department and city leaders a boost in their mission to quell violence in the area. On Thursday, Rockford released its crime data compared to this time last year, here are some statistics of note:. Violent crime is down 6% from...
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
nbc15.com
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
Truck crashes into Rockford building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening. Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived. There was no word on if there […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
85-year-old woman missing; last seen near East Grand Avenue in Beloit
The city of Beloit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Helyn Everson, 85, of Rock County. She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12. Everson was supposed to pick her daughter up in South Beloit and never arrived. She is described as...
WIFR
Freeport police taking applications for Civilian Police Academy
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An opportunity to learn more about local law enforcement is open in Freeport. The Freeport Police Department is taking applications for the Spring 2023 Civilian Police Academy. The free, 8-week program was created to foster a better understanding while building relationships between citizens and the Freeport...
Missing 85-year-old woman found safe, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — An 85-year-old woman who had last been heard from Monday afternoon has been found safe, police in Beloit said. Helyn Everson had last been heard from around 12:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, but never arrived. Monday night, police said she had...
Comments / 0