Freeport, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning robbery has Belvidere police reaching out to neighbors in the search for a suspect. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, police dispatched to the Mobil gas station on Pearl Street in Belvidere for a robbery report. According to authorities, a black man roughly 6′1′'...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County.

Many sources are reporting multiple criminal damage/theft reports in Winnebago County. The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County. Christmas lights and displays that have either been destroyed or stolen. Most of the reports are saying that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. Many of the victims feel...
WIFR

Rockford Police Department releases new crime data

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Promising crime statistics give Rockford Police Department and city leaders a boost in their mission to quell violence in the area. On Thursday, Rockford released its crime data compared to this time last year, here are some statistics of note:. Violent crime is down 6% from...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
BELOIT, WI
KWQC

Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
STERLING, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Truck crashes into Rockford building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening. Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived. There was no word on if there […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport police taking applications for Civilian Police Academy

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An opportunity to learn more about local law enforcement is open in Freeport. The Freeport Police Department is taking applications for the Spring 2023 Civilian Police Academy. The free, 8-week program was created to foster a better understanding while building relationships between citizens and the Freeport...
FREEPORT, IL

