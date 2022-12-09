ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon

F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
ASTORIA, OR
thereflector.com

Woodland expresses concerns over surface mining near city limits

An application for a rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has city staff concerned about how mining operations would affect residents. During a Dec. 5 Woodland City Council meeting, Community Development Director Travis Goddard presented information about a change to Clark County land use planning that would allow for surface mining on property near the city. If the application is approved by the county it would place an overlay on about 46 acres on a western half of a parcel near Cardai Hill Road on land currently zoned as forest resources.
WOODLAND, WA
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Alderbrook Golf Course Purchase Announcement

The Alderbrook Golf Course has been a fixture in Tillamook County since it first opened in 1924 as a 9 hole course and when it closed in 2021, it created a void for the golfing community. We are pleased to announce that Alderbrook Golf Course will be reopening on April...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
BANKS, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Head Football Coach Raises Kangaroos

At first glance, Mike and Deirdre Phelps’ small Kelso farmstead looks just like any other with chickens, ducks, goats and a few dogs wandering around. That is, until you see a couple of kangaroos bouncing about. “We know it’s a little unique,” Mike Phelps said. The Phelps...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Causes of death released for WashCo Jail inmates

The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released findings on three inmates who died in custody this year. The causes of death for three inmates who died this year at the Washington County Jail have been released. The jail in Hillsboro has seen an unprecedented number of inmate deaths this year — four in a four-month span. The first was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. The Oregon State Police, reporting the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office, said the manner of his death was "undetermined," though the report listed "complications of schizoaffective...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
