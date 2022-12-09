Read full article on original website
Mayor Monday: Ridgefield YMCA, Costco to break ground in 2023
One of Washington's fastest-growing cities over the last few years is continuing its development boom with more projects from a wildlife refuge and YMCA to Costco.
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
KDRV
Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
beachconnection.net
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Short Sand Beach, near Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, has a new and puzzling visitor. It's also a bit of a messy one. (Photos of platform and debris at Short Sand courtesy CoastWatch / John Morris) About a month ago, a large, metal platform washed...
thereflector.com
Woodland expresses concerns over surface mining near city limits
An application for a rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has city staff concerned about how mining operations would affect residents. During a Dec. 5 Woodland City Council meeting, Community Development Director Travis Goddard presented information about a change to Clark County land use planning that would allow for surface mining on property near the city. If the application is approved by the county it would place an overlay on about 46 acres on a western half of a parcel near Cardai Hill Road on land currently zoned as forest resources.
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Alderbrook Golf Course Purchase Announcement
The Alderbrook Golf Course has been a fixture in Tillamook County since it first opened in 1924 as a 9 hole course and when it closed in 2021, it created a void for the golfing community. We are pleased to announce that Alderbrook Golf Course will be reopening on April...
Shoplifting arrests nab 6 in Beaverton; 2 from out of state
A targeted shoplifting operation on Friday ended with the arrests of 6 people, two of whom are from out-of-state, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road...
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
q13fox.com
Two women accused of murdering man in Oregon's Tillamook State Forest caught in Nevada
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. - Two women wanted in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old man who was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest last week have been captured and arrested in Nevada, authorities said Monday. The victim’s body was found Friday at a campsite...
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
kptv.com
Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Head Football Coach Raises Kangaroos
At first glance, Mike and Deirdre Phelps’ small Kelso farmstead looks just like any other with chickens, ducks, goats and a few dogs wandering around. That is, until you see a couple of kangaroos bouncing about. “We know it’s a little unique,” Mike Phelps said. The Phelps...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Causes of death released for WashCo Jail inmates
The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released findings on three inmates who died in custody this year. The causes of death for three inmates who died this year at the Washington County Jail have been released. The jail in Hillsboro has seen an unprecedented number of inmate deaths this year — four in a four-month span. The first was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. The Oregon State Police, reporting the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office, said the manner of his death was "undetermined," though the report listed "complications of schizoaffective...
