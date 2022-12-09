Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAND TV
Decatur firefighters provide shopping trip for DPS students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Firefighters Local 505 serves the community in and out of the fire engine. Once again, members of the union contributed money to take local children on a child-guided shopping trip. Sixteen children got to spend $150 each on clothing, shoes and toys. All while shopping with a firefighter.
Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
WAND TV
Three-year-old brings town together for Make-A-Wish parade
AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn is probably the smallest and toughest person you'll meet. "June is a bright light. She is truly amazing. Everywhere she goes she makes a new friend and she makes people fall in love with her within minutes of meeting her," said Ali Stade, June's mother.
WAND TV
Organizations in Urbana team up to create tiny houses to fight homelessness
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Health Care Consumers, the University of Illinois, and Carle Health are teaming up to combat homelessness for people facing medical issues in Urbana. The idea came after COVID-19 forced those experiencing health problems to live in hotels because they couldn't stay in shelters. “I...
WAND TV
Service dog takes new post at Lincoln Land Community College
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln Land Community College has a new staff member. "Pawfficer" Ember was sworn in at a ceremony conducted by LLCC Police Chief Chris Russell and LLCC President Charlotte Warren Monday. Ember is a 2 year old rescue, who underwent therapy and outreach training at SIT...
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
nowdecatur.com
Social Dancing coming to DAAC Thursday nights
December 13, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host a weekly social dance night every Thursday in January and February from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. This is a beginner ballroom dance class with intermediate highlights. Those who attend include a mix of returning students building their skills and brand-new students joining the growing Decatur dance community.
WAND TV
Teachers transform school into "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School is now a Peanuts winter wonderland. "It made me feel like I was back home with all of the lights up around my house," said fourth grader Morgan Kupper. Teachers started planning this year's decorations back in November. The starting Friday afternoon,...
WAND TV
Auburn to hold parade for 3-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17. The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between...
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Trinity Lutheran Church In Taylorville Says Goodbye To One And Hello To Another
TLC Child Care Plus held a reception last Friday honoring Marilyn Summers for her many years of service towards Child Care at the center’s baby room. The Child Care Plus is located at 1010 North Webster and has been in operation for 20 years. Trinity Lutheran Church is also...
WAND TV
Fire destroys Champaign home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The resident of a Champaign home has been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire at 1314 S. Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and...
Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
newschannel20.com
The Tree Of Lights Ceremony Returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Animal Protective League (APL) held its annual Tree of Lights ceremony. The public can buy a light for $5 and the APL will place a small white light on this year's tree as a way to honor and remember a special someone or pet that may no longer be here.
Effingham Radio
BOHO Chic Clinique Opening In New Location Soon
The Summer of ’21 saw the advent of Effingham’s first locally owned and operated full service Medical Spa, BOHO Chic Clinique. Medical Director Jason McAllaster, DO has announced the practice is expanding services and preparing to open in a new location. Effective December 12th, BOHO will more than triple their footprint with relocation to Suite 3A on 1207 Network Centre Blvd.
WAND TV
Tickets on sale for 2023 Ebertfest
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Ebertfest returns to Champaign's Virginia Theatre for a 23rd time next year. Tickets are now on sale for Ebertfest 2023. The long-running film festival will take place from April 19-22, 2023. Started in 1999 as "Roger Ebert's Overlooked Film Festival," the event has returned every...
Catalytic converter thefts continue in Springfield, Champaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter. The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
