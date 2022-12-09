City of Detroit 2022 Yard Waste Collection Ending

City of Detroit Department of Public Works announces deadline for yard waste collections is December 23, 2022. Detroiters who’s bi-weekly bulk date is next week will only have one more collection this year for yard waste. There will be no delay in pickup during Christmas and New Year holidays due to the holidays falling on the weekend. In addition, collections of Christmas trees will be the first two weeks of January. Residents can text their street address to 313-800-7905 for trash and recycling reminders.

For more information on DPW Solid Waste and other services, please visit DPW at: https://bit.ly/3rNtLIQ