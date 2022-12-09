Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Loveblock 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A pretty bouquet of white peach, passionfruit and pineapple rind is backed by white floral notes and a grassy, fresh green-herbal undercurrent. The palate is clean and dry with prickly acidity and a slippery texture. A solid, food friendly example from two of New Zealand's iconic wine personalities. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Sleight of Hand 2021 The Magician Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Ancient Lakes)
Great fruit from the basalt and caliche-riddled soils of Evergreen Vineyard plus skilled winemaking equals a killer Riesling for a nice price. Aromas of donut peaches and sweet fennel fresh from the garden are joined by tiny bits of petrol and new suede. The wine's lean mouthfeel and elevated acidity is a perfect match for its brisk flavors of grapefruit soda, lemon mint and an icy lemon granita. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Seña 2020 Vinedo Chadwick Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)
Complex and elegant, this premium wine from Puente Alto in Maipo Valley opens with aromas of blackberry, cherry and thyme. It's full bodied with a mineral character and energetic acidity. Honest strawberry and red-plum flavors combine on the juicy midpalate and linger throughout the finish with light notes of mint and tobacco. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
Talisman 2017 Starscape Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Earthy wisps of clove accent a full-bodied core of cranberry in this weighty, textured wine. With a lift of acidity it finds a semblance of balance, finishing in anise. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. $60,Buy Now. Designation. Starscape. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.6%. Bottle Size. 750...
winemag.com
Succession 2020 Malbec (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aged primarily in once-used and neutral French oak for 18 months, this wine dazzles. It begins with wonderful floral aromas of wild strawberries, spicy plumeria flowers and chalk dust. This wine tempts you to dab it behind your ears. Flavors like blackcap raspberry, white chocolate and toasted almonds slip and slide effortlessly across the palate. Silky tannins are matched by lip-smacking acidity. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Raymond 2019 District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Deep, dark chocolate is the hallmark of this wine all the way from the first whiff through a dark chocolate palate and to a cocoa finish. Rich, ripe blueberries, black cherries and a touch of wood smoke all play their part, but the wine's roasted cacao character dominates, as lavish tannins and a full body expand the mouthfeel. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Baron Philippe de Rothschild 2019 Baronesa P. Red (Maipo Valley)
Aromas of ripe dark fruit are rich and join cigar box and mint on the nose. This Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend is savory, featuring bell pepper, mint and plum followed by pronounced oaky flavors that lead to an enjoyable smoky finish. Serve it with steak. Jesica Vargas. rating. 92. Price. $75,Buy...
winemag.com
Comartin 2019 Porterhouse Blackridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)
Restrained aromas of carnation, rose petal, dried strawberry and dark, dried wood lure the nose into this single-vineyard wine. Sandalwood and incense flavors come through first on the palate, followed by cranberry and rose. A firm structure and lingering if light acidity carry into the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91.
winemag.com
Goldschmidt 2018 Game Ranch Plus Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Superripe fruit flavors come with tangy acidity and firm tannins in this assertive, full-bodied wine. It offers powerful black cherries, blackberries and balsamic notes on an unyielding texture. Time will soften this tight wine, so it's best to drink after 2027. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $150,Buy Now. Designation. Game...
winemag.com
Sparkman 2021 Pearl Sauvignon Blanc (Columbia Valley (WA))
This is one refreshing Sauvignon Blanc that is fermented and aged in a combination of stainless steel and neutral barrels. Aromas of freshly mowed grass and pineapple dominate at first, followed by bursts of lemon, orange and a touch of petrol. The wine's mouthfeel is crisp and invigorating, with loads of acidity to support loads of pink grapefruit and ripe pineapple-fruit flavors. Traces of lemon verbena and wet concrete hover in the background. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Matetic 2017 EQ Granite Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Grapes for this wine were sourced from organic and biodynamic vineyards located six miles from the Pacific Ocean. Hints of smoke, black pepper, cherry and cranberry aromas are bright and lead to a brisk palate where notes of cedar and thyme join berry flavors, adding to its complexity. It has a persistent finish. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
Lone Birch 2021 Pinot Gris (Yakima Valley)
A pronounced grassy note that may remind you of Sauvignon Blanc gives way to aromas of pear, lime, wet stones and a trace of spun sugar. Flavors such as pear, ginger and candied orange peel join forces with a creamy mouthfeel to create a most pleasurable drinking experience. There's a suggestion of residual sugar here, along with modest acidity. Great value here. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
A powerful core of fruit flavors drives this full-bodied wine while moderate tannins and good acidity give it a bracing texture and good balance. Delicious black cherries, red cherries, black tea and a touch of chewy stems add to the complexity and appeal. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 95.
winemag.com
Three Sticks 2020 Durell Vineyard Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)
Generous, sunny fruit flavors are well matched by toasted oak, light butter, almond and nutmeg accents in this full-bodied, mouth-filling wine. Broad apple, peach and pear expressions come with a smooth, creamy texture and a relatively soft balance. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation. Durell Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
winemag.com
Giesen 2018 Clayvin Pinot Noir (Marlborough)
His vintage of Clayvin has a heady perfume you could fall into, with plush cherry and plum fruit, chalk dusty and savory spice. There's a lovely herbal, cocktail-bitters nuance and sweet mocha oak, too, but it's well placed. It's light-to medium bodied with a lift of acidity and tightly knit, savory, talc-like tannins that veer a tad astringent on the finish. Polished, yet still expressive of site, this could age until 2029 at least. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)
Possessing the earthy funk of the appellation, this wine offers buzzy acidity that boosts the full-bodied core of rich red fruit, citrus and mushroom. It has broad-shouldered intensity and supple tannins accented in oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $80,Buy Now. Designation. Moses-Hall Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
winemag.com
Hoi Polloi 2018 Touch of Evil Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)
Dark plum, graphite, char, soy and purple-flower aromas pull the nose into this bottling. There's a gamy streak to the palate, where dried meat and soy flavors pair with dried plum, loamy earth and bittersweet cocoa elements. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Touch of Evil Reserve. Variety.
winemag.com
Undurraga 2020 Founder's Collection Carménère (Colchagua Valley)
Aromas of herbs and light notes of nutmeg lead to a savory palate with slightly drying tannins. Bell pepper and black fruit join intense oak flavors backed by nice acidity that balances it all out. Notes of dried herbs extend the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation.
winemag.com
Marimar 2021 Acero Don Miguel Vineyard Estate Grown & Bottled Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Well balanced and vibrantly fruity, this medium-bodied, unoaked wine also shows subtle, spicy complexity. It brings lemon and buttermilk to the nose, and juicy, crisp Gravenstein apples and Bosc pears to the palate. With more sipping, a restrained toasty-nutty note emerges and adds to the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 93.
Comments / 0