scitechdaily.com
Powerful New Weapon Against Contamination and Infection – Food Spray Deploys “Billions of Tiny Soldiers”
Scientists harness bacteria-eating viruses to create a powerful new weapon against contamination and infection. Researchers have developed a way to coax bacteriophages – harmless viruses that eat bacteria – into linking together and forming microscopic beads. Those beads can safely be applied to food and other materials to rid them of harmful pathogens such as E. coli O157. Each bead is about 20 microns, (one 50th of a millimeter) in diameter and is loaded with millions of phages.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
How To Know If Chicken Has Gone Bad
Unless you're vegan or vegetarian, many of us eat chicken on a regular basis. It's such a versatile meat and a staple in many households. After all, when you don't know what to make for dinner, there is always something you can do with chicken. According to Eat This, Not...
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Increased drug resistance in bacteria causing bloodstream infections, including against last-resort antibiotics, was seen in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, a World Health Organization report based on data from 87 countries in 2020 showed. The overuse and/or misuse of antibiotics has helped microbes...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
WFMJ.com
Detergent, household cleaning products recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress has issued a recall of various laundry detergent and household cleaning products due to the risk of exposure to bacteria. The recalled products may contain bacteria including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
MedicalXpress
Superbugs on the rise: WHO report signals increase in antibiotic resistance
A new World Health Organization (WHO) report reveals high levels of resistance in bacteria, causing life-threatening bloodstream infections, as well as increasing resistance to treatment in several bacteria causing common infections in the community based on data reported by 87 countries in 2020. For the first time, the Global Antimicrobial...
studyfinds.org
Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections
READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
foodsafetynews.com
Avian flu this year results in record bird kills; raising consumer prices for eggs and poultry
This year’s deadly avian flu outbreak has busted through all previous records, killing so many birds that shortages are contributing to egg and poultry price increases for U.S. consumers who are already plagued by food inflation not seen in 40 years. Here’s the situation report:. The highly pathogenic,...
food-safety.com
A Food Safety Paradox: The Mechanistics of Selling Food Safety
Many years ago, I posited this question in the opening paragraph of an article for Food Testing and Analysis Magazine,1 the forerunner of Food Safety Magazine: In a corporation whose principle source of income derives from the manufacture and marketing of human food, why is there a need to sell food safety assurance? That was in 1999, and what I reported then in my answer to that question still applies for many companies today.
studyfinds.org
Nanoparticles from food additives can reach babies in the womb, cause food allergies
GIF-SUR-YVETTE, France — Nanotechnology has rapidly transformed food production, manufacturing, and processing in recent years, with the goal of enhancing food safety and health. However, new research suggests that their use in making foods safer could have unexpected health consequences for babies. An international team has found evidence that nanoparticles can cross the placenta during pregnancy and reach the fetus, putting infants at higher risk of developing potentially life-threatening food allergies after birth.
food-safety.com
Ep. 134: Sandra Eskin: How USDA-FSIS is Tackling Salmonella in Poultry
Sandra Eskin was appointed Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in March 2021. In this role, Sandra leads the Office of Food Safety, overseeing the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which has regulatory oversight for ensuring that meat, poultry, and egg products are safe, wholesome, and accurately labeled.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad
More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
