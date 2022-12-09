Read full article on original website
A Food Safety Paradox: The Mechanistics of Selling Food Safety
Many years ago, I posited this question in the opening paragraph of an article for Food Testing and Analysis Magazine,1 the forerunner of Food Safety Magazine: In a corporation whose principle source of income derives from the manufacture and marketing of human food, why is there a need to sell food safety assurance? That was in 1999, and what I reported then in my answer to that question still applies for many companies today.
BASF, StePac Partnter to Develop Sustainable Packaging that Extends Produce Shelf-Life
BASF SE and StePac Ltd. have joined forces to create the next generation of sustainable packaging specifically for the fresh produce sector. Supplying StePac with its Ultramid® CcycledTM, a chemically recycled polyamide 6, BASF will provide its partner greater flexibility to advance the sustainability of food contact materials within a circular economy.
Researchers Use Micro-Robots to Isolate and Eliminate Foodborne Pathogens
Researchers from the University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague have developed a way to remove Staphylococcus aureus from milk using magnetic micro-robots (MagRobots). The researchers believe that the technology can be successfully adapted to other foodborne pathogens and scaled for industry use in food production. The researchers chose to test...
EU Sees Increase of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in 2021; Still Lower than Pre-Pandemic Levels
There was an overall increase in reported cases of zoonotic diseases and foodborne illness outbreaks in 2021 compared to 2020, the latest EU One Health 2021 Zoonoses Report revealed. However, cases and outbreaks are still below the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. For the EU One Health 2021 Zoonoses...
