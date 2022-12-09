ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Food Safety Paradox: The Mechanistics of Selling Food Safety

Many years ago, I posited this question in the opening paragraph of an article for Food Testing and Analysis Magazine,1 the forerunner of Food Safety Magazine: In a corporation whose principle source of income derives from the manufacture and marketing of human food, why is there a need to sell food safety assurance? That was in 1999, and what I reported then in my answer to that question still applies for many companies today.
BASF, StePac Partnter to Develop Sustainable Packaging that Extends Produce Shelf-Life

BASF SE and StePac Ltd. have joined forces to create the next generation of sustainable packaging specifically for the fresh produce sector. Supplying StePac with its Ultramid® CcycledTM, a chemically recycled polyamide 6, BASF will provide its partner greater flexibility to advance the sustainability of food contact materials within a circular economy.
Researchers Use Micro-Robots to Isolate and Eliminate Foodborne Pathogens

Researchers from the University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague have developed a way to remove Staphylococcus aureus from milk using magnetic micro-robots (MagRobots). The researchers believe that the technology can be successfully adapted to other foodborne pathogens and scaled for industry use in food production. The researchers chose to test...

