Family of man who died in police custody seeks $75 million in lawsuit against City of Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- The funeral program for Renardo Green talked about the Annapolis employee's "big heart" and said he will never be forgotten. Now, Green's children and widow are calling for accountability after his death in police protective custody. On Tuesday, they filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Annapolis and several first responders.In the lawsuit, they allege that the first responders negligently restrained Green face down after being called to his home for a disturbance in June 2021. The lawsuit is seeking more than 75 million dollars in compensation and retraining of police and paramedics to stop the practice."Because he was experiencing a...
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore City teachers salaries fall to lowest in state
By Timothy Dashiell (Capital News Service)BALTIMORE - In Baltimore City, the Maryland community with the highest numbers of needy students and the most demand for experienced teachers, the salaries of teachers with a master's degree decreased from 2010 to 2020 to the lowest in the state, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.LINK: Maryland teacher salaries by countyThe average salaries for Baltimore teachers with a master's degree declined from $72,758 in 2010, when it was among the middle of pay for such teachers in the state, to $64,405 in 2020, the data shows. The salary was more...
32-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the buttocks in Southern Baltimore early yesterday morning. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to discover the man. This incident happened at 5:30 am on the 1300 Block of Washington Boulevard. Officers responded to the shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found the 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to his buttocks. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the victim, he was standing on the block when he heard the gunshots. The victim reported feeling pain The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Community organizers call for action after four people murdered in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A community organization is calling for a change after there were four murders within 24 hours in one area of Northwest Baltimore.Those four murders happened on the northwest side of the city in and around the Park Heights neighborhood between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.On Sunday, organizers of the Tendea Family hosted a community discussion about the violence.The Tendea Family has been working to stop the violence in the community for years.Members of the organization say they need more people to get involved in their cause.This weekend, they used a drawing board session to examine recent concerns.The topic:...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore
A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
wnav.com
Guilty: The Verdict of the Shooting Death of Michelle Cummings, USNA Plebe Mom
A jury took about 4 hours to deliberate in the case against 30-year-old Angelo Harrod and found him guilty of last year's death of USNA plebe Mom Michelle Cummings, who died after a stray bullet fired from Pleasant Street hit her as she was on the patio of a nearby hotel.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools pays back $350k for Augusta Fells 'ghost students', more expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools is being forced by the state to return hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by taxpayers to educate students who were not in school. In March 2021, Project Baltimore first broke the story exposing a scheme to change grades and inflate enrollment...
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
mocoshow.com
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city were sent to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where he died a short time later, police said.This is the second homicide in the northeast neighborhood of Cedonia within the past five days.The two shooting sites are separated by several blocks.On Friday night, 26-year-old Gerald Reed was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Albanene Place.Officers responding to the gunfire found him lying in an alleyway next to the Raven Run Apartments.Anyone with information about these shootings should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
'Justice Served' After Man Accused Of Killing Naval Academy Midshipman's Mother Found Guilty
A jury has found a man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother guilty on all charges after deliberating for around four hours, according to multiple reports. Angelo Harrod, 31, was convicted of killing Michelle Cummings, 57, after she was struck by a stray bullet in Annapolis while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel on June 29, 2021 shortly after she had dropped off her son at the nearby Naval Academy, the reports continue.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's Public Health Pathways Program aims to close gap in nursing shortage
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is launching a program aimed at pulling people out of poverty by giving them a career path in health care. The program's partners said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to expand the health care workforce, particularly in nursing. Maryland currently has a 25% vacancy rate for nurses statewide.
wnav.com
Jury Now Has The Case of the Alleged Shooter of Midshipman's Mom on Hotel Patio
The fate of the 31-year-old Annapolis man charged with firing the errant bullet that hit Texas Naval Academy Mom Michelle Cummings is in the hands of the jury after the defense rested earlier today. 57-year-old Michelle Cummings was the mother of Midshipman Leonard Cummings III, who was, at the time,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
