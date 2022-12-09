BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city were sent to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where he died a short time later, police said.This is the second homicide in the northeast neighborhood of Cedonia within the past five days.The two shooting sites are separated by several blocks.On Friday night, 26-year-old Gerald Reed was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Albanene Place.Officers responding to the gunfire found him lying in an alleyway next to the Raven Run Apartments.Anyone with information about these shootings should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO