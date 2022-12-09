Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....

