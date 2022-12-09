Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Meets Santa Claus – Asks For Michael Cole To Recieve A Terrible Christmas (Video)
Bayley and Michael Cole can’t stand each other. It’s been a running gag for years now, with Bayley often nagging Cole on commentary and taking to social media to take shots. Fast forward to today, where Bayley once again took to Twitter to post a video of herself...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent For Brock Lesnar Revealed
Brock Lesnar is expected to be heavily featured on WWE television in early 2023. WrestlingNews.co reports that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for WrestleMania 39 in April. The report noted that Lesnar is also scheduled to work the Royal Rumble in January and Elimination Chamber in February.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several WWE Stars in LA for Video Game?
Several WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and The Miz, have been spotted in Los Angeles and the speculation is that they’re in the city for a video game shoot, likely WWE 2K. Others in town are Johnny Gargano, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Ratings
The ratings for The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon are in – and there are both positives and negatives to its performance. The two-hour VICE documentary drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers, a demo rating that was stronger than that of nearly every episode of Tales From The Territories.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Comments On Vince McMahon, AEW vs. WWE, & More
Former WWE and current AEW wrestler Saraya recently spoke to Forbes about a variety of topics, including Vince McMahon’s possible return to WWE, heat between AEW and WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On McMahon coming back to WWE: “He’s only been...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
NBA On NBC Theme Acquired By AEW
The rights to the familiar NBA on NBC theme have been acquired by All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan broke the news today via Twitter, informing fans that the tune will help promote this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Bobby Lashley, Adam Pearce, & Triple H
Seth Rollins was a guest on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” on Peacock and discussed his feud with Bobby Lashley, including onscreen authority figure Adam Pearce’s “firing” of Lashley and subsequent rescindment, as well as whether or not Triple H should get involved.
ewrestlingnews.com
Great Muta’s Final NJPW Match To Air On This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV
The Great Muta’s final New Japan Pro Wrestling match is set to air on this Friday’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV. Muta intends to retire from professional wrestling in 2023. The high-profile bout took place at Historic X-Over, the joint NJPW/STARDOM event held in Tokyo last month. It featured Muta teaming with Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) against United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare).
