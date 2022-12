RUSTON, La. – Four Lady Techsters reached double figures as Louisiana Tech (7-3) wrapped up the non-conference slate with a dominant 73-50 home win over South Alabama (2-6) Monday night. Robyn Lee led the way with a season-high 16 points. Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the...

