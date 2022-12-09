Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
wkzo.com
Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
WZZM 13
Corewell Health is hiring people to work in new adult foster care home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve been thinking about a career change, Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, may be the answer. Trish Crawford, Administrator for Adult Foster Care, said Corewell’s newest adult foster care home opened in November and they are seeking resident aides for full-time and part-time positions.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Fox17
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids man dies from injuries sustained in house fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who firefighters pulled from a burning home in Grand Rapids last week has since died from his injuries, the city fire department said Tuesday. Officials said 47-year-old Brent Dyson succumbed to his injuries sustained on Dec. 8. "The Grand Rapids Fire Department expresses...
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
WZZM 13
Life is expensive right now, but don’t sacrifice your retirement plans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices are up. Groceries cost more than they used to. Mortgage interest rates are rough. And now here comes Christmas and the financial demands of the holidays. Retirement? What retirement? If you are at or near retirement age but thinking you may never see...
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Comments / 1