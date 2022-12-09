ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Corewell Health is hiring people to work in new adult foster care home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve been thinking about a career change, Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, may be the answer. Trish Crawford, Administrator for Adult Foster Care, said Corewell’s newest adult foster care home opened in November and they are seeking resident aides for full-time and part-time positions.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Grand Rapids man dies from injuries sustained in house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who firefighters pulled from a burning home in Grand Rapids last week has since died from his injuries, the city fire department said Tuesday. Officials said 47-year-old Brent Dyson succumbed to his injuries sustained on Dec. 8. "The Grand Rapids Fire Department expresses...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy