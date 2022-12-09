Read full article on original website
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
wymt.com
EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region. “People, they text me all through the day needing supplies, needing furniture, needing food boxes, and we fulfill what we can, and if we don’t have it, we keep them on the list and when we get it, we call them and they come in,” said Donna Campbell, secretary and treasurer of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm
WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, organizations continue to help tornado survivors. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
wymt.com
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - December 13, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing in Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
wymt.com
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
KFVS12
Drop, cover, hold-on: Earthquake Safety
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been 211 years since large earthquakes in New Madrid, Missouri were felt all across the country. Emergency Management leaders say being prepared is key. “We can see the rivers rise in a flood and we can see tornadoes developing, earthquakes can just happen instantly,”...
thunderboltradio.com
Chances of Local White Christmas Appear to be Slim to None
The use of a snow sled for Christmas in the local area appears to be out of the question, according to the National Weather Service. Current Weather Service predictions for a White Christmas, shows most all of Tennessee and Kentucky with the same chance as Florida. The latest released White...
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear and Sen. Brandon Smith join Issues and Answers, talk flood and FEMA
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear joined Steve Hensley on Issues and Answers, talking the flood, FEMA, and the Economy. Beshear praised the work of first responders during the flood, but said FEMA should have payed out more to victims. “What it led to is one of the highest...
wymt.com
Letcher County church covering community in care
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains. As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.
wymt.com
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
