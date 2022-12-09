ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Tornado survivor still in search of help

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region. “People, they text me all through the day needing supplies, needing furniture, needing food boxes, and we fulfill what we can, and if we don’t have it, we keep them on the list and when we get it, we call them and they come in,” said Donna Campbell, secretary and treasurer of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk

Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
MAYFIELD, KY
wymt.com

Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Drop, cover, hold-on: Earthquake Safety

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been 211 years since large earthquakes in New Madrid, Missouri were felt all across the country. Emergency Management leaders say being prepared is key. “We can see the rivers rise in a flood and we can see tornadoes developing, earthquakes can just happen instantly,”...
NEW MADRID, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Chances of Local White Christmas Appear to be Slim to None

The use of a snow sled for Christmas in the local area appears to be out of the question, according to the National Weather Service. Current Weather Service predictions for a White Christmas, shows most all of Tennessee and Kentucky with the same chance as Florida. The latest released White...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
SACRAMENTO, KY
q95fm.net

Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky

A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
wfcnnews.com

Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County

HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wymt.com

Letcher County church covering community in care

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains. As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
PIKEVILLE, KY

