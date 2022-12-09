ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Giants laughably sign pitcher that Dodgers absolutely own

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much of anything this offseason. The biggest stories around the team are about the players who have left LA, not the ones they’ave brought in. Signing a reclamation project to replace Cody Bellinger just doesn’t do it for most of the fanbase.
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
batterypower.com

Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop

When Alex Anthopoulos first took over as the general manager for the Atlanta Braves, many expected him to swing big with what was one of the best farm systems in the game. However, he slow-played things and let the core develop before trading key prospects. As many of those prospects reached the majors and transformed the Braves from a rebuilding team to a contender, Anthopoulos hasn’t shown as much resistance to swinging a big deal. The first came last offseason, when he acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. On Monday he swung another big trade with the Athletics, this time for catcher Sean Murphy.
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees have discussed outfield trades with Twins, Diamondbacks

The Yankees have had trade discussions with the Twins and Diamondbacks about their available outfielders, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post. The Yankees already have two of their outfield positions accounted for, with Harrison Bader in center and Aaron Judge in right. There’s less certainty in left field, however, with Andrew Benintendi having departed via free agency. That leaves Aaron Hicksand Oswaldo Cabrera as the remaining in-house options. Hicks is now 33 years old and has hit a combined .211/.322/.317 over the past two seasons. For a team in win-now mode like the Yankees, it’s understandable that they don’t want to rely on him as an everyday option. Cabrera just made his major league debut and only has 44 games under his belt. He fared well in that time but is a natural infielder who was learning outfield on the fly, meaning he’s probably best utilized as a utility option as opposed to an everyday player.
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Shuts Down A Viral Trade Rumor

The MLB rumor mill always brings us surprising scenarios and possibilities, especially when it comes to trades. The New York Yankees are continually linked to several star players every offseason, and that doesn’t mean they will land them all. In the last couple of days, rumor has it that...
FanSided

3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere

If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Team executives doubt Pirates' Bryan Reynolds gets traded due to high asking price

Even after Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates, the team has given no indication of plans to shop him. General manager Ben Cherington called Reynolds’ request “disappointing” but immediately added that the request could have “zero impact” on the team’s approach to its All-Star center fielder. That appears to be the case, as while several clubs have inquired about Reynolds in the days since his trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic writes that the asking price is still through the roof — so much so that execs with three other clubs cast strong doubt on the chances of him being moved, per the report.
MLB Trade Rumors

Three possible landing spots for Christian Vazquez

Fresh off his second World Series title, long-time Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is a free agent for the first time in his career. With Wilson Contreras inking a five-year, $87.M deal with the Cardinals, Vazquez is arguably the top free agent catcher left on the board, rivaled by Sean Murphy in the trade market. This position has left Vazquez with a lengthy list of suitors, including the Twins, Padres, D-Backs, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Giants.
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers still eyeing several veterans options in free agency

The Tigers have a lot of upgrades to make following a 96-loss season, and the club is exploring several veteran options on the free agent market. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports that such players as Seth Lugo, Adam Frazier, Brian Anderson, and Edwin Rios have all drawn interest from the Tigers, and Wil Myers is also on the radar, but “the Tigers aren’t viewed as a frontrunner for Myers.”
MLB Trade Rumors

How much can the Dodgers do under the luxury tax?

We’re now over a month into the offseason and it’s been a strong one for the players, with many of the top free agents landing contracts that have surpassed expectations. While there’s been plenty of aggression from teams that haven’t traditionally been top dogs like the Mets, Padres and Rangers, the Dodgers have been unusually quiet so far.
MLB Trade Rumors

