Union City, NJ

North Bergen High School Winter Concert On Wednesday

Rehearsals for North Bergen High School’s Winter Concert this Wednesday evening have been going on since September. You’ll recognize some of the songs, but others may not be so familiar. More than one choir will be taking the stage. Approximately 160 students will be performing. From witnessing their...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
North Bergen Residents Get Free Screenings and Information at Library’s Health & Wellness Fair

NORTH BERGEN, NJ – The North Bergen Township’s Free Public Library hosted their bi-annual Health & Wellness Fair this past Saturday, December 10, at the new Downtown Recreation Center & Library located at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and 13th Street. Hundreds of residents attended the event, receiving free physical checkups and medical screenings on site, including diabetes testing, blood pressure, pulse, pulse oxygen, BMI checkups, and free vision testing.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hoboken Announces Holiday Banding Concert December 18

The annual Holiday Banding Concert will be on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie McBrides at 616 Grand Street in Hoboken. Local bands and musicians will perform a variety of holiday classics, including Julio Fernandez, Jim Testa, The Gefkens, Rio the Messenger, Cliff Westfall, Jack Skuller, Dave Stengel, Gene D. Plumber, Ed Fogarty, Lloyd United, Pamela Strell, John Bauers, The Fuzzy Lemons, Demolition String Band, Abbe Rivers, Tom Vincent and the Holiday Banding House Band.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Park Planned Surrounding City Hall In Jersey City

Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community. New Perimeter Park to Transform 1 acre of Concrete to Greenery Promoting Public Use, Coupled with Interior Preservation & Upgrades to 126-Year-Old City Hall Building. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken

Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
HOBOKEN, NJ

