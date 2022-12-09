Read full article on original website
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Janie and Jack CEO Discusses Brand’s New Chapter
Children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack is setting itself up for future growth as management eyes wholesale and international options. The brand, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in October, was acquired by Go Global in April 2021 from Gap Inc. Gap had acquired it for $35 million from Gymboree during its bankruptcy in 2019. The Gymboree assets and its Crazy 8 brand were acquired by Children’s Place for $76 million. Following the acquisition of Janie and Jack, Go Global also bought children’s apparel label Brums Milano to build a platform for kids apparel. Go Global is using its May 2021 acquisition...
fashionweekdaily.com
Elite Model Dina Khoury Is Growing as An Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship has always been viewed as a passionately independent, ambitious venture. Entrepreneurs often start from scratch, growing the foundations for their business. They have a passion and ambition for achieving their goals and living out their purpose. Working as a channel for growing businesses, the web is consistently creating and providing opportunities. Individuals can use social media as a platform to expand the horizon of their audience. Many entrepreneurs use online spaces to give light to their work, identity, and art. As social media broadens and builds across the globe, it serves as a window into entrepreneurial life. Entrepreneurs can share or broadcast with anyone giving them the potential to rise to celebrity status. Now, more people than ever are pursuing entrepreneurship. The pandemic’s influence on the economy and financial markets have made people rethink their personal and professional choices. The rise of social media has impacted and, transformed the modeling industry. The industry has a rich, diverse history with models like Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell becoming inspirational leaders in fashion, as well as numerous other sectors. Beyond the rise of model popularity in the 90s, the early internet era saw many models – like Chrissy Teagan and Karlie Kloss – transition from modeling to entrepreneurship. Working across various areas and with diverse communities, models continue to explore a range of ventures. Through social media, a large portion of the modeling community has scaled their business, and brand, over time. Ryan Schinman, chief executive of Platinum Rye, states that in modern society, models are “more savvy”. Schinman explains how If you built enough of a persona around yourself, you can do well.Yet, he also notes that the trick is, “the DNA of your brand has to match up with the product. Successful entrepreneurship as a model means having knowledge and expertise, in business and life.
Digiday
As influencer marketing grows up, brands, agencies experiment with new content tools like bots
Influencer marketing is maturing as a business for many marketers and media agencies as they find ways to leverage creator content and gain new audiences. From using artificial virtual influencers to micro influencers on social media, agencies and brands are realizing they need to strategize and adapt to new ways of using influencer marketing. Experts say there was perhaps more pushback early on about whether social media influencers were a reliable investment.
Digiday
Coca-Cola, Edelman and Tropicana are winners of the 2022 Digiday Awards
The 2022 Digiday Awards winners illustrated how companies are navigating innovative technologies and taking a stand for inclusivity. Many of this year’s entrants and subsequent winners are also partnering with charities on large-scale initiatives and experimenting with new tactics for Gen Z. Inclusivity was at the heart of why...
theindustry.fashion
FitFlop appoints new Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer to drive global expansion
Wellness footwear brand FitFlop has announced the appointment of Jude Whyte as Creative Director and Phil Borthwick as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whyte, who joins FitFlop from MADE where she was Brand Creative Director, starts her role this month and will head-up the brand’s Creative Studio. She will help to drive the brand’s global expansion by leading creative direction and “transforming the customer experience at all touchpoints” - from in-store to digital.
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally Ebeling
It was such a pleasure getting to speak with Sally Ebeling about how DJM Design went from Zero to Hero as a Digital Agency. Back Story of DJM.Design UntoldPhoto byLarimer Small Business Developement.
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
disruptmagazine.com
Former Corporate Executive Is Looking To Disrupt How Companies Lead Their People
It’s no secret that working in corporate America can be less than ideal. Office politics, stressful environments and uncertainty are all synonymous with climbing the corporate ladder. Kyle McDowell, bestselling author and speaker, is no stranger to the difficulties of the corporate setting. With over 28 years of experience working with companies such as Maximus and CVS, he has seen first hand as a leader and an employee how important it is to have strong leadership. For the last year, he has committed his time to transforming corporate culture through his 10 “we” principles.
