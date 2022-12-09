ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

lite987whop.com

PADD Board hears legislative preview at annual Christmas luncheon

For the first time since 2019, the Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors was able to have its Christmas luncheon and legislative preview at Pennyrile Forest State Park. While a majority of the program was focused on upcoming issues in Frankfort, Morgan Alvey with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday

The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown

Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Supporters congratulate Mayor Lynch as time in office nears end

Friends, family and supporters of Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch gathered at the Bruce Convention Center Sunday afternoon to show their appreciation as he comes to an end of his time in office. Mayor Lynch was appointed in February of 2020 and was elected in November of that year, meaning he...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000

The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
CADIZ, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Christmas Parade returns to downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a week of delay, the annual Bowling Green Christmas parade went off without a hitch. This morning, locals businesses and organizations took to the streets with decorated floats, cars, buses, and you name it to kick off the Christmas season. For exactly a mile, parade...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday

BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
BENTON, KY
wevv.com

Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow

Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding. In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash

The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs remembers lives lost in tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — One year ago, a tornado ripped through Dawson Springs, leaving a path of destruction and claimed the lives at 13 people. Today, the community came together to reflect on the past year and remember the lives lost. Dozens of people gathered at the tornado memorial at Dawson Springs City Park, […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whvoradio.com

Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax

Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
spectrumnews1.com

Bowling Green mayor Todd Alcott reflects on 2021 EF3 tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 2021, 17 people died when an EF3 tornado hit Bowling Green and left 475 homes in Warren County severely damaged. The community is still picking up the pieces and rebuilding the town they call home. “Right down the bypass, the most iconic street in the city of Bowling Green along with Russellville Road and Nashville Road, I mean it literally ripped right through our community and went all the way over to the corvette plant,” Bowling Green mayor, Todd Alcott said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Power outage affected KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon Counties

A widespread power outage affected Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon Counties. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason. The City of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals downtown. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marion Police...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

