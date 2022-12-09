Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
PADD Board hears legislative preview at annual Christmas luncheon
For the first time since 2019, the Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors was able to have its Christmas luncheon and legislative preview at Pennyrile Forest State Park. While a majority of the program was focused on upcoming issues in Frankfort, Morgan Alvey with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday
The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown
Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
lite987whop.com
Supporters congratulate Mayor Lynch as time in office nears end
Friends, family and supporters of Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch gathered at the Bruce Convention Center Sunday afternoon to show their appreciation as he comes to an end of his time in office. Mayor Lynch was appointed in February of 2020 and was elected in November of that year, meaning he...
Wendell Lynch takes stock of Hopkinsville’s shift in supporting a Black mayor
Not quite three years ago, when Wendell Lynch recited the oath of office to become Hopkinsville’s interim mayor, a few hundred family members, friends and city officials were present for the ceremony at the Memorial Building. Lynch, who was city council’s unanimous choice for interim mayor after Carter Hendricks...
wkdzradio.com
Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000
The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade returns to downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a week of delay, the annual Bowling Green Christmas parade went off without a hitch. This morning, locals businesses and organizations took to the streets with decorated floats, cars, buses, and you name it to kick off the Christmas season. For exactly a mile, parade...
wymt.com
BG community gathers together to ‘Light the Path’ on tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, when a storm system entered Warren County. Just 20 minutes later, multiple tornadoes began rampaging through Bowling Green. “Coming upstairs from our basement, it took us a while to come upstairs, the sounds, the noises, everything,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
wevv.com
Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow
Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding. In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash
The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
WBKO
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
Star on Top of Christmas Tree in Bowling Green Remembers Last December’s Tornadoes
December 10th is my sister Hillary's birthday. Last year, we were in Bowling Green at a surprise birthday dinner. Little did we know, the landscape in parts of western Kentucky would be changed forever by a slew of dangerous tornadoes. Later that night, Bowling Green was hit by a cluster of three EF-3 twisters killing 12 residents.
14news.com
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Dawson Springs on Saturday reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the tornado that struck Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021. The governor was joined by First Lady Brittany Beshear not only to dedicate a home for Habitat for Humanity, but to...
Dawson Springs remembers lives lost in tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — One year ago, a tornado ripped through Dawson Springs, leaving a path of destruction and claimed the lives at 13 people. Today, the community came together to reflect on the past year and remember the lives lost. Dozens of people gathered at the tornado memorial at Dawson Springs City Park, […]
whvoradio.com
Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax
Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
whopam.com
WKSF Board receives $100,000 Ag. grant for construction of new livestock barn
The Western Kentucky State Fair Board has received a $100,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to go toward construction of a new livestock barn at the fairgrounds. Fair Board President Brad Hewell says they’ll have to raise additional money to make the project happen, it will be in...
spectrumnews1.com
Bowling Green mayor Todd Alcott reflects on 2021 EF3 tornado
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 2021, 17 people died when an EF3 tornado hit Bowling Green and left 475 homes in Warren County severely damaged. The community is still picking up the pieces and rebuilding the town they call home. “Right down the bypass, the most iconic street in the city of Bowling Green along with Russellville Road and Nashville Road, I mean it literally ripped right through our community and went all the way over to the corvette plant,” Bowling Green mayor, Todd Alcott said.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affected KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon Counties
A widespread power outage affected Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon Counties. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason. The City of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals downtown. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marion Police...
Comments / 0