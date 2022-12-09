LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 2021, 17 people died when an EF3 tornado hit Bowling Green and left 475 homes in Warren County severely damaged. The community is still picking up the pieces and rebuilding the town they call home. “Right down the bypass, the most iconic street in the city of Bowling Green along with Russellville Road and Nashville Road, I mean it literally ripped right through our community and went all the way over to the corvette plant,” Bowling Green mayor, Todd Alcott said.

