ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Enjoy Free Lighted Seesaws in City Center

To make the holiday season even brighter, the City of Newport News, the Murphy Property Group, and City Center at Oyster Point partnered to provide a unique and special holiday experience. In addition to our beautiful Lights at the Fountain, we are also featuring the Wave-Field interactive art and seesaw exhibit along Fountain Way. Wave-Field is a world-famous interactive art installation consisting of eight musical and light-up seesaws. When activated by audience participation, the giant seesaws, which range from 16 to 24 feet, are augmented by LED lights and soft music. Residents and guests of all ages are enjoying riding seesaws amongst beautiful holiday lights, music, and merriment in City Center. To accommodate the significant increase in both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around the show area, the city has closed Town Center Drive around the fountain to vehicle traffic until Jan. 1, 2023. A portion of Fountain Way, where the seesaws are located, is also closed during this time period.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ladda’s Tailor Shop In Williamsburg To Close By The End Of The Year

JAMES CITY-A popular tailor shop in Greater Williamsburg is closing its doors at the end of this year. Ladda’s Tailor Shop, located at 4516 John Tyler Highway near the Five Forks area, will permanent close, as the owner of the business prepares for retirement. Ladda’s Tailor Shop, which specializes...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
mainlinetoday.com

Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA

Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Fitness Facility Headed To Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A new workout facility appears to be headed to Williamsburg. Williamsburg’s Architectural Review Board reviewed an application at its November 22 meeting regarding signage for the potential new business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Health Foundation Approves Nearly $700,000 In Grants Earmarked To Improve Community Health

WILLIAMSBURG-On Monday, December 5, the Williamsburg Health Foundation (WHF) Board of Trustees approved 13 grants worth nearly $700,000 for local organizations that are earmarked to improve the health of the Greater Williamsburg community. In the latest round of grants, children’s mental health is at the forefront of importance. “In...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Council denies nightclub permit for Granby St. business

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has denied a request from a Granby Street business seeking to renew its permit to operate as a nightclub. Council voted Tuesday night against the new conditional use permit for Caior Bistro & Social, a Black-owned business located at 727 Granby Street in the NEON District.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy