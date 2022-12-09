Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Are Expecting Baby No. 3: It’s Been ‘Relaxing’ So Far

Courtesy of Kayla Rae Reid/Instagram

Future swimmer! Ryan Lochte ’s wife, Kayla Rae Reid , is pregnant with the couple’s third child .

“Ryan is such an amazing, hands-on dad but you can't be as hands-on as you'd like [when] you're training so hard and it's such a demanding schedule that you physically cannot do both. This go-round, it's been really nice to just be able to have him be present,” Reid, 31, told Good Morning America in an interview published on Friday, December 9. “It's been this kind of wave of relaxing, ’Oh, my gosh, we can actually enjoy this pregnancy together , we can actually enjoy this newborn phase together.’”

The Olympian, 38, and the model — who wed in 2018 — are already proud parents of son Caiden , 5, and daughter Liv , 3. “I feel like the third kid, you have the Ph.D., you have survived parenting school,” Reid joked on Friday.

The model and Lochte have not yet found out the sex of their little one , but are due in June 2023.

“I always make a joke that I'm only fertile once a year,” Reid told GMA . “The decision to grow their family this year was somewhat natural. We weren't trying but not not trying. ... We were just waiting for the timing to be right.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, for his part, has been equally excited about the prospect of growing his brood .

“I am so happy right now with [our son and daughter]. We wanted a boy and then a girl afterwards, and it worked out in our favor,” Lochte exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 . “Like, it was just perfect. We had the perfect family right now. But, I mean, it’s not really up to me [if and when we have more kids]. It’s up to the boss lady. And if she wants more, we’re gonna have more. … But I said, ‘Let’s wait after 2021, the Olympics.’ Then we can start popping out more kids if we want.”

The pro swimmer ultimately came up just short of qualifying for the 2021 Games, which took place in Tokyo. Since then, he’s been focused on his family and new career ventures. It was announced earlier this month that the pro athlete will be one of the celebrity contestants on Peacock’s The Traitors. In what’s described as the “ultimate ‘whodunnit,’” Lochte is set to compete against Big Brother champ Cody Calafiore , Summer House ’s Kyle Cooke , former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more.

The Traitors premieres on Peacock on January 12, 2023.