KLFY.com

Winner of Jingle All the Way giveaway announced

(KLFY) — The winner of KLFY’s Jingle All the Way giveaway is Joy Sprankle. Joy will get a $500 gift card to use at American Factory Direct Furniture, located at 5611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Thank you to all who entered.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Winners selected in KLFY Christmas Dinner giveaway

(KLFY) — Five lucky winners have been announced in the KLFY Christmas Dinner Giveaway contest. One winner was selected from each of the five Piggly Wiggly locations in Acadiana. The winners will each receive $100 Piggly Wiggly gift cards. The winners from the respective Piggly Wiggly stores are:. Scott...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Christmas At The Bayou Church

The Bayou Church invites you to celebrate the sounds of the Christmas season. Their annual Christmas concert is this weekend, Friday, December 16th through Sunday the 18th. It’s a family-friendly event with 4 performances, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 3 pm, and 2 performances on Sunday, at 1 & 5 pm. There will be a diverse blend of holiday music. The Sunday, 5 pm performance will be streamed on the Church’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
ZACHARY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree

Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
GONZALES, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue. If you know […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

