Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Luxe New 67-Foot Fast Cruiser Is Plush Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous

Suites at the Ritz don’t come much more luxurious than this. Spanning the full beam of this ground-breaking, all-new 67-footer from Florida’s Lazzara Yachts, is a master bedroom you might never want to leave. In this over-sized space, there’s a centrally mounted queen bed you can walk all around, along with more diamond-quilted leather than you’ll find in a Bentley. There’s even a mirrored ceiling, no doubt for the times owners want to “reflect” on their success. Slide open the full-width rear glass doors, and you can step from the bedroom right onto your very own secluded, teak-decked private patio, with oversized...
InsideHook

The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast

When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
travelnoire.com

Soho House To Open In Mexico City In Early 2023

Coming to Mexico City early next year will be the new addition to the Soho House franchise. After the members-only club announced it would be opening recent locations in Stockholm, Bangkok, and Miami, the Mexico City brand will be it’s first ever in Latin America. The Essence Of Mexico...

