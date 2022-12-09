Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer
Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, size matters. Get your mind out of the gutter! We’re talking about market size. In theory, having a team that plays in one of the league’s biggest cities is a huge advantage. It doesn’t always work out that way. No matter where your team plays...
Firing, rehab made former Stars’ coach Montgomery better on and off ice
Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem.
Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Lake Show History With Prolific Game
Lakers forward breaks another record. What’s new?
NBC Philadelphia
NBA Renames MVP Trophy After Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Top three remaining catchers on the board
Unfortunately, the Chicago Cubs are still docked after missing out on Christian Vazquez and Sean Murphy while other teams are already heading for open waters. They must abandon their previous philosophies of two-way compatibility and acquire whoever they can to point the ship in the right direction. They missed several key free agents they were connected to. Kodai Senga and Chris Bassitt have signed, essentially taking care of that upper-middle tier group of starters. Christian Vazquez signed, and the Braves traded for Sean Murphy. In one day, the top two catching targets are off the board for the Cubs.
Yardbarker
White Sox Fans May See Zero Additions Given A Trend
The Chicago White Sox have not made any significant moves this offseason. They were fortunate to exercise Tim Anderson‘s club option. However, nothing else has been done since the team hired Pedro Grifol to be their new manager. The free agent market is rapidly changing, with players signing longer-term...
Yardbarker
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears running backs expected to change soon
The lineup for the Chicago Bears running backs should change. Different combinations of Chicago Bears running backs have been used since Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve. The Bears went to rookie Trestan Ebner in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a rough game averaging just 1.3 yards per rush in the Bears’ loss. That change at the number two slot for running back wouldn’t be the last one of the year.
