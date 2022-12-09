Unfortunately, the Chicago Cubs are still docked after missing out on Christian Vazquez and Sean Murphy while other teams are already heading for open waters. They must abandon their previous philosophies of two-way compatibility and acquire whoever they can to point the ship in the right direction. They missed several key free agents they were connected to. Kodai Senga and Chris Bassitt have signed, essentially taking care of that upper-middle tier group of starters. Christian Vazquez signed, and the Braves traded for Sean Murphy. In one day, the top two catching targets are off the board for the Cubs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO