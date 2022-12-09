ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Debuts Rainbow Wig and Styles It With a Bathroom Hand Dryer

By Grace Riley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZ9Om_0jdVTBqY00
Selena Gomez. Courtesy Selena Gomez/TikTok

Radiant like a rainbow! Selena Gomez showed off a new colorful 'do — and an unconventional but handy way to style it.

The "My Mind & Me" singer, 30, unveiled the vibrant transformation in a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, December 8. In the clip, Gomez is seen crouching below a hand dryer in a public restroom while running her fingers through her new multicolored crown. After styling the mane — which featured the colors yellow, pink, blue and purple — Gomez giggled at the camera .

“You gotta do what you gotta do,” she captioned the social media post.

Fans quickly shared their reactions, praising Gomez's makeover in the comments section. "The wig fits her so good," wrote one fan. A second follower commented: "Why do you literally look good with every single hair color."

You gotta do what you gotta do

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

Others applauded her use of the makeshift hair dryer. “OH MY GOD It’s amazing to see your favorite celebrity do what you [did] for so many years and thought you were alone,” a third fan wrote. Another added: “She’s just like me."

The Only Murders in the Building star paired the pastel locks with a vibrant teal satin top and ripped jeans. She opted for a peachy tinted lip and soft shadow on her eyes.

Gomez has never shied away from switching up her look through the years. Her most standout transformation is perhaps her decision to swap her signature brunette locks for blonde ones in 2021.

Her hair stylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri told Refinery29 that year that “the entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and 8 hours of hair magic.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has also experimented with caramel highlights, blue and purple streaks in her hair and red stripes through her mane. She also isn't afraid to chop her hair or add extensions

Most recently, on Saturday December 3, the Rare Beauty founder wore her dark tresses down and blown out to the Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch in Los Angeles . Her smokey eyeshadow complimented the brunette beauty and she opted for natural face makeup.

Her velvet Toteme maxi dress beautifully hugged her figure at the event. Gomez stuck with the black-on-black look for her open-toed heels. To add some color to the ensemble , she rocked bright pink, blue and green nails and added some bling with gold bangles.

