Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss — best known for being the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, a judge and contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and for his fun Instagram dance videos with wife Allison Holker Boss — has died at age 40. "It is with the...
Henry Cavill dropped as Superman after James Gunn announces new movie
Actor says it is ‘not the easiest news’ after having recently been given the go-ahead by Warner Bros to announce his return to the role
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah reveals she was suicidal amid legal battle
Jen Shah says she tried to take her life after Angie and Chris Harrington used her name for their troll Instagram account amid her fraud scandal. During Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the 49-year-old told co-star Whitney Rose that she was so overwhelmed with everything happening in her life that she was suicidal. “I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” she said, adding that “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.” In the midst of Shah’s fraud...
AOL Corp
Selena Gomez Comments on TikTok About Her Being 'Skinny' During Justin Bieber Romance
Selena Gomez commented on a fan's TikTok over the weekend — and it has not gone unnoticed. , "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin" — referring to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — and features a series of throwback photos of the former Disney star. The clip then cuts to an alleged past comment from Selena replying to a fan about her and Justin's split, which read, "He's [sic] rather models. I'm just too normal."
AOL Corp
How the 'White Lotus' stars reacted to Season 2's wild ending: 'Shocking'
Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The White Lotus." Shocking, surprising and not going to end well — this is how four stars of "The White Lotus" described the ending of Season Two. Speaking to TODAY.com, Aubrey Plaza, Leo Woodall, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco — who...
Henry Cavill confirms Superman exit: 'It's been a fun ride with you all'
Henry Cavill and DC Studios chief James Gunn announced Wednesday the actor will not reprise his role in the next Superman project, which will focus on the superhero's early life.
AOL Corp
'The Voice' Season 22 finals have fans on edge of their seats, one singer on edge of the stage: 'I totally almost fell!'
“Tonight is the night you pick the winner of The Voice,” host Carson Daly told viewers Monday, as Season 22’s top five finalists competed one last time. Gwen Stefani was sitting the night out, since her remaining team member was eliminated last week, but she’d already made her pick — flat-out telling her husband Blake Shelton’s contestant Bryce Leatherwood, “I think you’re going to win!”
