Jen Shah says she tried to take her life after Angie and Chris Harrington used her name for their troll Instagram account amid her fraud scandal. During Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the 49-year-old told co-star Whitney Rose that she was so overwhelmed with everything happening in her life that she was suicidal. “I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” she said, adding that “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.” In the midst of Shah’s fraud...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 19 MINUTES AGO