Winter Boot Sale! Shop Our Favorite Styles for Up to 50% Off

By Bernadette Deron
 5 days ago

In the midst of completing our holiday shopping, we figured treating ourselves to some festive cheer was in order! Sure, we can invest in a new sweater or dress to wear for a holiday party, but we think some new boots that will serve Us for the rest of winter is the smarter move.

Well, as luck would have it, the timing couldn't be better to go boot shopping — because there are tons of styles on sale! Perhaps you're looking to snag a pair that will hold up against snowy conditions, or you're in the market for a sleeker pair for date night. Regardless of your needs, one of these marked-down styles will certainly catch your eye. Scroll on for the scoop!

Marc Fisher LTD Izzie

Zappos

These shoes offer up the quintessential winter boot aesthetic! They're made from beautiful leather and available in black and brown, plus the pop of shearling lining at the front gives you a cozy vibe that's always stylish.

Was $259 On Sale: $130 You Save 50% See it!

Dr. Martens Jadon Max

Zappos

The trendy platform version of classic Dr. Martens combat boots has officially gotten an upgrade! The sole is even thicker now, which is great for any season — but specifically for the winter. Your feet will stay nice and dry (plus multiple inches) above the frigid ground!

Was $220 On Sale: $185 You Save 16% See it!

Sam Edelman Fawn

Zappos

If the weather conditions are particularly harsh, these aren't the boots you want to be wearing — but they're absolutely dreamy for special occasions! We adore the minimalist and sleek aesthetic, and the mid-level heel provides a comfortable amount of height.

Was $180 On Sale: $125 You Save 31% See it!

Timberland PRO Sawhorse 6 Composite Safety Toe

Zappos

These boots may be the most durable shoes on the planet! They're built to withstand pretty much all weather conditions and they're a street style staple — a winning combo!

Was $140 On Sale: $122 You Save 13% See it!

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Zappos

Now you can wear your UGGs in the rain or snow without worrying about them getting ruined! The see-through outer layer creates a waterproof barrier, and there's still the same plush shearling on the interior that the beloved brand is known for.

Was $160 On Sale: $86 You Save 46% See it!

Blondo Saylor Waterproof Boots

Zappos

These timeless leather boots are treated to be completely waterproof, which is an absolute miracle! You can wear the shoes when it's raining outside and feel confident that your feet won't get wet and the material won't get ruined. Score!

Was $169 On Sale: $112 You Save 34% See it!

London Fog Winley

Zappos

These boots are one of the absolute best styles you can wear during the winter and well into the spring! They have a sleek lightweight feel, are made from water-resistant materials and boast enough adjustability that you can wear thicker socks when it's especially cold out.

Was $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See it!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more women's boots on sale and shop all of the shoes, clothing and more available at Zappos here !

