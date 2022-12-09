Winter Boot Sale! Shop Our Favorite Styles for Up to 50% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In the midst of completing our holiday shopping, we figured treating ourselves to some festive cheer was in order! Sure, we can invest in a new sweater or dress to wear for a holiday party, but we think some new boots that will serve Us for the rest of winter is the smarter move.

Well, as luck would have it, the timing couldn't be better to go boot shopping — because there are tons of styles on sale! Perhaps you're looking to snag a pair that will hold up against snowy conditions, or you're in the market for a sleeker pair for date night. Regardless of your needs, one of these marked-down styles will certainly catch your eye. Scroll on for the scoop!

Marc Fisher LTD Izzie

These shoes offer up the quintessential winter boot aesthetic! They're made from beautiful leather and available in black and brown, plus the pop of shearling lining at the front gives you a cozy vibe that's always stylish.

Dr. Martens Jadon Max

The trendy platform version of classic Dr. Martens combat boots has officially gotten an upgrade! The sole is even thicker now, which is great for any season — but specifically for the winter. Your feet will stay nice and dry (plus multiple inches) above the frigid ground!

Sam Edelman Fawn

If the weather conditions are particularly harsh, these aren't the boots you want to be wearing — but they're absolutely dreamy for special occasions! We adore the minimalist and sleek aesthetic, and the mid-level heel provides a comfortable amount of height.

Timberland PRO Sawhorse 6 Composite Safety Toe

These boots may be the most durable shoes on the planet! They're built to withstand pretty much all weather conditions and they're a street style staple — a winning combo!

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Now you can wear your UGGs in the rain or snow without worrying about them getting ruined! The see-through outer layer creates a waterproof barrier, and there's still the same plush shearling on the interior that the beloved brand is known for.

Blondo Saylor Waterproof Boots

These timeless leather boots are treated to be completely waterproof, which is an absolute miracle! You can wear the shoes when it's raining outside and feel confident that your feet won't get wet and the material won't get ruined. Score!

London Fog Winley

These boots are one of the absolute best styles you can wear during the winter and well into the spring! They have a sleek lightweight feel, are made from water-resistant materials and boast enough adjustability that you can wear thicker socks when it's especially cold out.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more women's boots on sale and shop all of the shoes, clothing and more available at Zappos here !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!