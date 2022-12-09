Read full article on original website
Related
The 11 Best Experimental Albums of 2022
Music not only has the power to transport but transform. "Experimental" music, a nebulous grouping of difficult-to-classify sounds, provides us lovely, sometimes challenging fractal windows to jump through — to escape, commune, blister and rattle, to try and express our edges and witness the unknown. In 2022, for us, this encompassed microtonal rock jams, tender ambient, woozy nostalgia, Egyptian ghosts and an epic synth symphony.
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
KVC-Arts 12/4/22 - An introduction to jazz singer, Jonathan Karrant
David Fleming speaks with jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, focusing mainly on his release, "On and On." The track listing on this disc is QUITE wonderful with a mix of jazz standards - some of which you may only know of as instrumentals. Also some mainstream pop, and just a touch of Sinatra. Now imagine all of these with impeccable arrangements, timing, and delivery with a small-group jazz setting. That's "On and On."
Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit Featured This Country Music Legend on Guitar
Country superstar Glen Campbell appeared on one of Mike Nesmith's most beloved Monkees hit song.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
The 15 Best Latin Albums Of 2022
It was a heart-pounding, dance-inducing, head-spinning year in Latin music. Between the immeasurable cultural impact of Bad Bunny's exponential rise, and the relentless commitment of up and coming artists to play between genre lines, this is undoubtedly a moment of celebration for the cultural tapestry that is Latin music. But...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair
Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
Some of Country Legend Willie Nelson's 8 Children Have Followed in His Musical Footsteps
There’s no argument that Willie Nelson is country music royalty. Since the ‘60s, the singer and songwriter has kept fans entertained with hits written for everyone from Patsy Cline to Roy Orbinson. Additionally, Willie has nearly 70 studio albums under his belt with various songs that have made the Billboard Top 10.
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
Rev. Gary Davis was a prolific guitar player. A protégé aims to keep his legacy alive
Stefan Grossman sees himself as a "bridge." In the early 1960s, Grossman studied with blues and gospel singer Rev. Gary Davis, who sang on the streets of Harlem and taught at his home in the Bronx. Davis' fingerpicking style influenced guitarists, some of whom went on to major careers in American roots music.
Slipped Disc
Frank Sinatra’s oboe has died
Hollywood’s go-to wind soloist Gene Cipriano has died at the great age of 94. Among thousands of session calls, Cip played tenor sax for Tony Curtis in ‘Some Like It Hot’ and indelible oboe at the start of Sinatra’s ‘It Was a Very Good Year.’
Watch Christine McVie’s Final Public Performance at 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show
The devastating news of Christine McVie’s death hit Wednesday afternoon, and we’re still processing it along with Fleetwood Mac fans all over the globe. “We were so lucky to have a life with her,” Fleetwood Mac said in a group statement. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” When Rolling Stone spoke with McVie in June, she was excited about her new LP Songbird (A Solo Collection), but very skeptical that she’d ever return to the road with Fleetwood Mac. “I don’t feel physically up for...
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
Roger Waters Set to Release ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album of Pink Floyd and Solo Recordings
Less than a month after releasing a new, more somber version of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall track, “Comfortably Numb 2022,” Roger Waters is compiling a collection of music he recorded in lockdown during the pandemic for a new album. “There will be an album coming out,...
'Iron Man,' 'Super Fly' and 'Carrie' are inducted into the National Film Registry
Every year, 25 movies are added to the National Film Registry to be preserved for posterity by the Library of Congress. Intended to reflect the depth and breadth of American filmmaking, the selections always feature blockbuster titles intended to generate attention. The biggest one this year is Iron Man that launched Marvel Studios as an inescapable force in American popular culture in 2008.
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'
The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back! On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas. The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a...
Vice
Kelsey Lu’s Hydroharmonia is a return to earthly roots
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. “The beauty and magic of music is that no two melodies can really be the same,” says Kelsey Lu, the classically-trained cellist and artist who prefers to be known as Lu, over the phone from their home in Los Angeles. We’re talking about the melodies composed by nature – the sounds of ocean tides crashing against sand, birds singing at the break of dawn, and the rhythmic paces of local life that define an environment. Nature’s soundtrack has been fascinating Lu recently, having just returned from an artist’s retreat in Bali. Gathering their thoughts, reflections and observations from spending time in elemental nature, Lu has been absorbing the sounds, energies and visual melodies of their environment to create the soundscapes that comprise their ongoing series, Hydroharmonia. Each track is a landscape distilled into music, peppered with occasional vocals reflecting on the virtues of joy.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0