KTVZ
Lionel Messi confirms final will be last World Cup game ever as Argentina overpowers Croatia 3-0
Lionel Messi’s lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal. Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo...
KTVZ
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — The Moroccan soccer team’s history-making successes at the World Cup are stirring mixed emotions in the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Its largely Moroccan population is celebrating, but native Sahrawis have a more complex reaction. The Sahrawi people have sought independence for the territory since Morocco annexed it in 1975. Some refuse to take part in the celebrations or root for Morocco’s defeat on the field. But the presence of Sahrawi fans cheering for Morocco in the streets of Laayoune illustrates the unifying power of the first Arab or African team to advance so far in the world’s biggest sporting event. Morocco’s national team, faces defending champion France in Wednesday’s semifinal.
KTVZ
Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline. Croatia’s red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation’s greatest ever player. Argentina’s boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium to honor an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup. The midfielder was taken off the field in the 81st minute with his team trailing by three goals to effectively mark the end of Modric’s World Cup era. Croatia ended up losing to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals.
KTVZ
Awe-inspiring photos of the world’s most remarkable football pitches
British journalist Ryan Herman still remembers the first football ground he ever visited as a kid in 1978 — the sights, the sounds and yes, the score. Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 on that day at the latter’s home grounds, Upton Park, but for Herman, the experience was about so much more than his team’s victory. The stadium in east London has since been demolished, but the feeling of wonder Herman felt standing on the terrace behind the goal there is something he still senses whenever he has the chance to visit a new venue.
KTVZ
The world’s top city destinations for 2022 are revealed
Europe has been winning the tourism game in 2022, says a new report by a UK-based market research company called — no bias intended — Euromonitor. Each year, its annual report compares the attractiveness of 100 cities worldwide across six categories — or “pillars” — including tourism policy and performance, sustainability, infrastructure, health and safety and economic performance.
Mexico, the deadliest country for journalists in 2022: watchdog
MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico is the country where most journalists were killed in 2022, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday in a report that documented alarming evidence of kidnappings, assaults and arrests of media workers.
KTVZ
Italian castle, palace and village on sale for $2 million
Ever dreamed of owning your own secret citadel in a beautiful region of Italy, wandering along its fortified walls like a monarch surveying their kingdom?. For less than the price of a townhouse in central London or an attic apartment in Rome’s historic center — that dream can now come true.
KTVZ
UK government eyes ban on single-use plastic plates and cutlery
Single-use plastic cutlery, plates and other items are set to be banned by the UK government and replaced by biodegradable items as it seeks to tackle the country’s — and the world’s — growing plastic waste problem. The UK has already banned some single-use plastic items,...
KTVZ
The trains that changed the way we travel in 2022
Everyone loves a good train ride, and in 2022 the world did rail fanatics proud with new routes, new operators and a new need for speed across the globe. From a night train taking you from Austria to the Italian Riviera to the new semi high-speed line across Laos, from a luxurious trans-African odyssey to a new Swiss train that can “jump” rail tracks, and even the United States finally getting the thrill of the tracks, here are some of our favorite moments from the world of train travel.
