Where to get a normal, à la carte meal on the last night of the year. There are plenty of ways to ring in the new year. You could go to a ticketed event, or have a multi-course meal that would cost half as much on any other night. And plenty of people will do those things. But if you just want a normal dinner at a reliably great place, here are some restaurants that will be doing their standard à la carte menus. So pick a spot, and make this New Year’s Eve way better than the one when your friend convinced you to buy a $150 ticket for two hours of open bar at a spot you didn't like even when you could walk in for free.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO