Political Rewind: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan proposes 'GOP 2.0.' What's Republicans' post-Trump plan?
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, @GeoffDuncanGA, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican strategist. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Raffensperger’s office received...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Could antlerless deer take over habitat and reduce numbers of trophy bucks in the southern counties?
Will hunters ever run out of trophy bucks in Southern West Virginia?. A growing concern among wildlife managers is that antlerless deer might eventually take over the habitat and reduce the numbers of trophy bucks. Could this become a problem in the bowhunting-only counties of Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, and Logan?
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp
Civil rights giant and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, will be honored with a postage stamp next year. In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices in the violent Jim Crow-era South.
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ
In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is in a tough fight to keep his job. Last March, Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a conservative Trump loyalist and former pastor, announced he would challenge Raffensperger in the Republican primary.
Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas
Federal wildlife officials have listed the iconic lesser prairie chicken as threatened across its Kansas habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday. The bird is in even more dire straits in the southwest, where it will be listed as endangered. The listing comes after years of fighting by wildlife advocates to protect the […] The post Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Center for Biological Diversity files lawsuit for recovery of gray wolves
The Center for Biological Diversity today funneled a lawsuit challenging the failure of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to grow a national gray wolf recovery plan under the Endangered Species Act. According to reports, there used to be around 2 million gray wolves in North America. That number has dwindled and that is why the Center has established a recovery plan.
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. The petition pointed to cases in which Mexican wolves have...
Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses.
Groups ask federal government to protect coyotes based on similarity to Mexican gray wolves
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comment from NM Game and Fish. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of environmental protection organizations is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list coyotes as “endangered.” Their claimed reasoning: People keep killing Mexican gray wolves after mistaking them for coyotes. Mexican gray wolves are currently […]
First two right whale calves of the season spotted off Georgia coast
It’s been a good week for right whales. Researchers spotted the second right whale calf of the 2022-2023 season just a day after sighting the first one. The second mother/calf pair featured a right whale nicknamed Archipeligo and her baby, who were photographed by scientists with the Florida Fish and Game Commission about 5 miles off Little St. Simons on Thursday. Archipeligo last gave birth four years ago. This is her third calf. On Wednesday researchers spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2022-2023 season off the coast of St. Catherines Sound.
Bankman-Fried is arrested as feds charge massive fraud at FTX crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the notorious former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, is facing a raft of federal fraud charges, accused of misleading investors and using billions of dollars from his customers for his own ends. He was arrested in the Bahamas, where he lives, the office of the attorney general of the Bahamas said on Monday night.
Bear Country Safety
I’ve seen wild bears a few times in my life. When I was a kid growing up in central Pennsylvania, bears would sometimes wander into town from the surrounding Appalachian mountains in search of food. Most recently, I stumbled upon one in someone’s front yard in Asheville, North Carolina. While bears are incredible creatures, encounters aren’t generally desirable. Bear safety is as much a human problem as a bear problem.
Georgia Today: Secretary of State subpoenaed, open enrollment, AAA forecasts holiday travel
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Dec. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia’s Secretary of State has been subpoenaed, the deadline for open market insurance enrollment nears, and AAA says people are going to do a lot of traveling this holiday season. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast...
