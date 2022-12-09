ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan proposes 'GOP 2.0.' What's Republicans' post-Trump plan?

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, @GeoffDuncanGA, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican strategist. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Raffensperger’s office received...
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp

Civil rights giant and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, will be honored with a postage stamp next year. In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices in the violent Jim Crow-era South.
Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ

In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is in a tough fight to keep his job. Last March, Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a conservative Trump loyalist and former pastor, announced he would challenge Raffensperger in the Republican primary.
Kansas Reflector

Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas

Federal wildlife officials have listed the iconic lesser prairie chicken as threatened across its Kansas habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday. The bird is in even more dire straits in the southwest, where it will be listed as endangered. The listing comes after years of fighting by wildlife advocates to protect the […] The post Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KOOL 101.7

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
WDIO-TV

Center for Biological Diversity files lawsuit for recovery of gray wolves

The Center for Biological Diversity today funneled a lawsuit challenging the failure of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to grow a national gray wolf recovery plan under the Endangered Species Act. According to reports, there used to be around 2 million gray wolves in North America. That number has dwindled and that is why the Center has established a recovery plan.
Hot 104.7

Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
The Independent

Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory

Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. The petition pointed to cases in which Mexican wolves have...
WBAL Radio

Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses.
KRQE News 13

Groups ask federal government to protect coyotes based on similarity to Mexican gray wolves

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comment from NM Game and Fish. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of environmental protection organizations is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list coyotes as “endangered.” Their claimed reasoning: People keep killing Mexican gray wolves after mistaking them for coyotes. Mexican gray wolves are currently […]
First two right whale calves of the season spotted off Georgia coast

It’s been a good week for right whales. Researchers spotted the second right whale calf of the 2022-2023 season just a day after sighting the first one. The second mother/calf pair featured a right whale nicknamed Archipeligo and her baby, who were photographed by scientists with the Florida Fish and Game Commission about 5 miles off Little St. Simons on Thursday. Archipeligo last gave birth four years ago. This is her third calf. On Wednesday researchers spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2022-2023 season off the coast of St. Catherines Sound.
visitusaparks.com

Bear Country Safety

I’ve seen wild bears a few times in my life. When I was a kid growing up in central Pennsylvania, bears would sometimes wander into town from the surrounding Appalachian mountains in search of food. Most recently, I stumbled upon one in someone’s front yard in Asheville, North Carolina. While bears are incredible creatures, encounters aren’t generally desirable. Bear safety is as much a human problem as a bear problem.
