Lubbock, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet

I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

You Won't Believe What's Going Up In Place Of The Double T Scoreboard!

Please know that I wrote the headline for his post as a rib. It's kind of the point. The Double T scoreboard at Texas Tech was iconic, I'll give you that. It looks like it was a great piece of engineering and design and it served for 44 years. I'm not going to bother with too much trivia here, but the sign-saw nine head coaches and three interim head coaches. Yeah, it almost outlasted 12 head coaches. A quick look at those head coaches' records shows that under that sign, Tech was a .500 team since 1978.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://mix979fm.com

