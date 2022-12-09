Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Houston Texans Solidify First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft After Loss to Dallas
After Sunday's last-minute loss to the Cowboys, Houston has set itself up to take the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston not only has the first pick but thanks to the trade of DeShaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, they will also have Cleveland's pick which right now sits at #7.
Update: Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Has Been Taken Off Life Support
As we reported to you earlier this morning former Texas Tech head football coach and current coach at Mississippi State was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson with an unknown medical condition. We now know that his condition has worsened and he has been taken off life support. According to...
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet
I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
Best Rated Restaurant To Try While Visiting Houston For The Texas Bowl
With it being a sold-out game we know it is going to be a fun time in Houston. If you are like me trying to plan your trip, what you are doing, where you are staying and most importantly where you should go eat you are in luck. I am doing the same thing.
You Won’t Believe What’s Going Up In Place Of The Double T Scoreboard!
Please know that I wrote the headline for his post as a rib. It's kind of the point. The Double T scoreboard at Texas Tech was iconic, I'll give you that. It looks like it was a great piece of engineering and design and it served for 44 years. I'm not going to bother with too much trivia here, but the sign-saw nine head coaches and three interim head coaches. Yeah, it almost outlasted 12 head coaches. A quick look at those head coaches' records shows that under that sign, Tech was a .500 team since 1978.
Here’s How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver A Tip For Free
There are a lot of people around the world working hard to get your packages to you. Most of the time as a delivery driver you just drop off your package and are done. There is no one there to thank you or appreciate you. Amazon is doing something to change that during this busy holiday season.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0