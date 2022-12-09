J.K. Dobbins (RB – BAL) After an uninspiring four week stretch early in the season, J.K. Dobbins landed on IR with reports that his knee wasn’t quite right. Everything looked right on Sunday, as Dobbins ripped off 120 yards and a score on 15 carries for 18 fantasy points. He started the game and saw the most snaps with 28, but did cede work to Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. However, Edwards was the only other back to receive significant work, and it could quickly become a two-man backfield with Dobbins’ showing. He’s an interesting hold for next season as he regains form and gets an offseason of full health, but don’t sleep on him as a playoff piece. He gets the Browns, Falcons and Steelers in the next three weeks, each of which are in the bottom half of the league in points allowed to running backs.

1 DAY AGO