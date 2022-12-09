Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
If you’re reading this, chances are that you’ve secured a playoff berth in your league(s), so congratulations are in order. Well done, my friend. Here’s hoping you and your fantasy team run pure over the next three weeks and bring home that trophy and winner’s check. But it’s not just about a good run of luck in the coming weeks. You need to do everything in your power to improve your title chances. The waiver wire is still open, so you can still fine-tune your roster. That’s why you’re here.
Erickson’s Week 14 Rapid Reactions & Top Performers (2022 Fantasy Football)
QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) – did not return. 2nd concussion of the season. 2-3 weeks potentially missed. WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) was carted off the field – moderate high ankle sprain. 1-2 weeks likely to miss or rest of fantasy season. Tyler Boyd (finger) – did not return....
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Jerick McKinnon, Jerry Jeudy, Evan Engram (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 14 concludes the regular season for most fantasy leagues, so we’ll focus on the fantasy playoffs, specifically Weeks 15-17, with our 🔥 rankings below.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
The early slate of games hit us with some tough injuries, so we’ll all be sprinting to the waiver wire on Tuesday. Here are some players I have atop my list after the first handful of games concluded. Quarterbacks. Desmond Ridder (QB – ATL): 2% rostered. At this...
Week 14 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Patriots at Cardinals) PREMIUM
The Cardinals host the Patriots this week to wrap up Week 14. The Patriots are without their top wideout and will need others to step up. However, it might not be the wideouts bumped up a spot on the depth chart. The Cardinals have some explosive playmakers. Yet, they haven’t played together frequently this year, creating some guessing as to how things will shake out. As a result, it’s a fun showdown slate that requires a bit more speculation than usual.
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 15 (2022 Fantasy Football)
This week was a rough one with respect to quarterback injuries. Three of last week’s starters suffered concussions, and Kyler Murray is out for the season. There’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a rundown on all the QB situations that changed this week:. Check...
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Tua Tagovailoa (Week 15)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you cut through the jungle of statistics to help you make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: JK Dobbins, Skyy Moore, Trevor Lawrence (2022 Fantasy Football)
J.K. Dobbins (RB – BAL) After an uninspiring four week stretch early in the season, J.K. Dobbins landed on IR with reports that his knee wasn’t quite right. Everything looked right on Sunday, as Dobbins ripped off 120 yards and a score on 15 carries for 18 fantasy points. He started the game and saw the most snaps with 28, but did cede work to Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. However, Edwards was the only other back to receive significant work, and it could quickly become a two-man backfield with Dobbins’ showing. He’s an interesting hold for next season as he regains form and gets an offseason of full health, but don’t sleep on him as a playoff piece. He gets the Browns, Falcons and Steelers in the next three weeks, each of which are in the bottom half of the league in points allowed to running backs.
NFL Twitter Reacts to Week 14 (2022)
Fantasy managers and analysts rely on Twitter for breaking news and reports from NFL insiders about the statuses of players. We also look to Twitter for highlights, breakdowns, stats and pretty much everything else related to sports. Here is how Twitter reacted to some of the biggest plays and performances from Week 14.
Kyler Murray reportedly diagnosed with torn ACL
Kyler Murray has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ACL after the team's initial tests came back following injuring it in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots. (Mike Jurecki on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Murray got injured while trying to plant his foot in the first drive of...
Najee Harris officially active in Week 14
Harris had dealt with an oblique injury at practice last week. He faces a difficult Baltimore rush defense, so he should be considered an RB2.
