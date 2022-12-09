Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 15: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy Football Start 'em, Sit 'em for Week 15.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
If you’re reading this, chances are that you’ve secured a playoff berth in your league(s), so congratulations are in order. Well done, my friend. Here’s hoping you and your fantasy team run pure over the next three weeks and bring home that trophy and winner’s check. But it’s not just about a good run of luck in the coming weeks. You need to do everything in your power to improve your title chances. The waiver wire is still open, so you can still fine-tune your roster. That’s why you’re here.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 15 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
The early slate of games hit us with some tough injuries, so we’ll all be sprinting to the waiver wire on Tuesday. Here are some players I have atop my list after the first handful of games concluded. Quarterbacks. Desmond Ridder (QB – ATL): 2% rostered. At this...
Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game
NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (12/13) PREMIUM
SAC at PHI (PHI -5.5) O/U: 227.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,700 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel. Embiid has been the MVP runner-up in the last two years, but he’s making a run...
fantasypros.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) unavailable Monday
Hachimura will be out once again on Monday, which comes as no surprise to fantasy managers, as he's missed extended time due to an ankle injury. There's no clear date set for his return, and it still could be a week-to-week injury for the big man.
fantasypros.com
Week 14 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Patriots at Cardinals) PREMIUM
The Cardinals host the Patriots this week to wrap up Week 14. The Patriots are without their top wideout and will need others to step up. However, it might not be the wideouts bumped up a spot on the depth chart. The Cardinals have some explosive playmakers. Yet, they haven’t played together frequently this year, creating some guessing as to how things will shake out. As a result, it’s a fun showdown slate that requires a bit more speculation than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
fantasypros.com
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Sunday
Booker was a recent addition to Phoenix's injury report, being listed with hamstring tightness that will leave him questionable. His status is up in the air, and the team will likely make a decision about his availability closer to game time. Cameron Payne is a prime candidate to see more minutes if the star guard is unavailable against the Pelicans.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Tua Tagovailoa (Week 15)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you cut through the jungle of statistics to help you make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Vikings, Giants get exposed; 49ers, Chargers, Lions make playoff noise for Week 15
Week 14 in the NFL didn't change much in the AFC. But there was plenty of shock value in the NFC with some surprises, good and bad. For the big picture of the NFL, that caused a shakeup ahead of the final month, half December, half January. It's beginning to look a lot like playoffs every week.
2022 NFL Week 14 predictions: Picks against spread for every game
The Giants and Jets are in similar situations in Week 14 as Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh try to steer their Magical Mystery Tour buses through some dangerous curves on the road to the playoffs. Both teams take on the heavyweights of their respective divisions and favorites from their conferences to reach and win Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles (-7) over NEW YORK GIANTS Last week, the Giants achieved the rare feat of overcoming a double-digit deficit and blowing a last-minute lead in what turned out to be a 20-20 home tie with the Commanders. That result kept Big Blue (7-4-1) ahead...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris officially active in Week 14
Harris had dealt with an oblique injury at practice last week. He faces a difficult Baltimore rush defense, so he should be considered an RB2.
The Ringer
Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Remain the Clear No. 1 Team
Brock Purdy blew out Tom Brady. Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell caught a game-clinching first down. The Carolina Panthers have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs in the same season that they fired their head coach. One-score games and fourth-quarter comebacks continue to occur at sky-high rates. The NFL is nothing if not entertaining. This is the backdrop for The Ringer’s latest power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens still cling to top-10 spots despite quarterback injuries, while the Miami Dolphins are in a freefall as their healthy quarterback has fallen apart under pressure. The best of the NFL, however, isn’t changing, as the top five teams from a week ago remain the top five teams heading into Week 15.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 14
The 49ers are entrenched in the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but they moved a game closer to the No. 2 seed Sunday. The Brock Purdy-led 49ers crushed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium to improve to 9-4 this season. San Francisco now has won six straight games.
