CHICAGO READER
Temp workers have rights
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Temp jobs are on the rise. Employers have increasingly turned to temp workers because of the flexibility a temporary workforce provides, meaning companies can ramp up or scale down their workforce as needed. So far this year, the industry has employed an average of more than three million people nationwide—already surpassing 2021 figures, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
FireRescue1
Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool
CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
Lori Lightfoot ripped by Chicago media for ignoring concerns about police scanner suppression
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration have told local media organizations that they were only be offered access to police transmissions on a delay.
orangeandbluepress.com
Survivors of Violence to Receive Legal Aid During Treatment From Chicago Medicine Program
UChicago Medicine Program Provides Legal Aid to Survivors of Violence. Survivors of violence in Chicago face another level of trauma when dealing with their physical injuries. They could also lose their jobs and their ability to tend to necessities like paying rent or lose public benefits like food stamps while spending weeks or months recovering in the hospital.
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
Aldermen approve $8 million in TIF funding for new Chicago high school
The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb – as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday.Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing...
blockclubchicago.org
All The Candidates Challenging Ald. Pat Dowell Could Be Knocked Off February Ballot
GRAND BOULEVARD — The election season is kicking into high gear and things are already getting messy as three candidates vying to unseat Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) are facing efforts to boot them from the race. Initial hearings on election petition challenges started Monday morning at the Chicago Board...
newcity.com
What Cuts At My Soul: James Elder’s Story of Mama Lizzie
I met James Elder in the early 1980s when he was a creative writing student at Columbia College Chicago. Though he was never one of my students, he was well known in the Writing/English department as a gifted writer whose stories were often written with an inescapable authenticity of gritty, inner-city realism. Back in those days, he struck me as aloof, but decades later, during our interviews for this project in the clubroom of the apartment building where he lived in Milwaukee with his wife Shirley, he freely admitted that he was introverted by nature. This truth about Elder was in direct contradiction to his leadership role as a Black student activist at Chicago’s Tilden High School from 1966 to 1969 and immediately after that as a member of the Black Panther Party. He recalled to me that Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Chicago Black Panther Party, would advise him to stay outside of news crews’ camera angles at Panther rallies and events because Hampton believed that it was in Elder’s best interest to avoid the trap of notoriety, as that would only draw potentially lethal attention upon him from government authorities. (1)
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
Critics say encryption of police scanners in Chicago puts public safety at risk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police scanners are being silenced in Chicago – and while officers say it is for their safety, some say it is actually putting your safety in jeopardy. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, police scanners help people track crime in their own neighborhoods, help many of us journalists uncover breaking news, and help victim advocates provide crucial, on-the-scene services. What is heard on the scanners is critical information broadcast in real time. Each police radio zone is composed of one or two police districts. At least nine zones have been encrypted as of May of...
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise in Chicago, Health Care Providers Warn Children's Medications May be Hard to Find
With respiratory illnesses on the rise in Chicago, health care providers are warning that children’s medications may be difficult to find these days as worried parents are facing empty shelves and understocked pharmacies across the city. “Kids can’t cope with pain like adults,” Gwen Smith, a mom of three...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Giving Winter Tents To People Who Are Homeless Says City Officials Will No Longer Threaten Teardowns
CHICAGO — A Pilsen man giving warm winter tents to people living underneath bridges, viaducts and in parks — and has blasted city officials for threatening to throw them out — now says officials are backing off. Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue...
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
multihousingnews.com
Interra Brokers Suburban Chicago Sale
The firm completed a 1031 exchange transaction for a workforce housing community. Commercial real estate investment services firm Interra Realty has brokered the $2 million sale of a multifamily community in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park, Ill. The 29-unit apartment building at 1123 N. 33rd Ave., was a 1031 exchange, and traded for the equivalent of $69,000 per unit. The transaction demonstrated the benefit of 1031 exchanges in real estate investing as workforce housing stays in high demand.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
hpherald.com
New policy would change when Chicago students are held back, eliminates test scores as factor
Chicago Public Schools could change when elementary school students can be held back a grade and plans to stop using test scores as a factor. The district did not hold back any elementary students during the first two years of the pandemic in a nod to COVID’s academic and mental health toll. Last year, it revised the policy for promoting students to drop a test that schools were no longer required to give.
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime CTA Union President Keith Hill Wins Third Term Amid Safety Concerns, Election Drama
CHICAGO — The largest union of CTA workers has reelected President Keith Hill for a third term. Hill had a landslide victory, according to election results shared with Block Club. Representatives for the union, Amalgamated Transit Union 241, did not respond to a request for comment. Hill will serve...
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Shop Black for the holidays with these 8 female owned Chicago Businesses
Holiday Season is the perfect time to experience the local treasures your community has to offer. Whether you’re wrapped up in the beauty of decor or looking for the perfect holiday trinket for a grab bag, these Chicago Black businesses have exactly what you’re looking for. Enjoy a warm drink, order a bouquet of flowers, place an order for custom greeting cards and more this season. Here are our top eight picks to explore.
