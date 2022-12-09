Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United teammate could be following Cristiano Ronaldo off of team
The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United appears to be having a ripple effect, with rumors swirling that Diogo Dalot could be the next big player to leave Old Trafford. Ronaldo's fellow countryman is coming off of an impressive showing at the World Cup, which has prompted the...
Yardbarker
Tottenham will have to pay €40m for 26-yr-old after his World Cup heroics
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has caught the attention of Premier League clubs with his performances in the World Cup so far. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Morocco and he has been the driving force behind their run to the semifinals of the tournament. Morocco will take on France in...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Comments / 0