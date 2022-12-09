Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, Ona Scott has been missing since Monday, Dec. 5. Scott is described as a white female with pinkish-red hair, who stands...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported missing person Corban Chancellor, 18, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin wanted to thank the public for their assistance in sharing information on Corban Chancellor’s missing status. Want more WDAM 7 news...
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
WDAM-TV
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an overturned vehicle only suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover on 77 Old Highway 15 South at 6:45 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
WTOK-TV
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp announces plans to retire
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp will be retiring at the end of his current term. Kemp told his department in a Monday meeting that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “The community has been great to me. I served here 6 terms. I made history...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
Man wanted for Moselle shooting arrested
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured another man in Moselle was arrested. Jones County deputies said William Parker was shot in Moselle on Job R. Lane on Saturday, December 3. He was able to drive himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he underwent […]
WTOK-TV
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
Sumrall fires officer who criticized town’s leadership on Facebook
SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted to terminate a police officer who was suspended during the summer for allegedly making a Facebook post that criticized the town’s leadership. The Hattiesburg American reported Officer Josh Gandy’s post said, “When a leader doesn’t know how to lead, they micro-manage.” After the board voted […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: overnight fire destroys former skating rink
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has opened an official investigation into a overnight fire that destroyed the former Robinson’s Skating Rink located at 387 Orange Drive in the Glade Community. The investigation is being led by Jones County Fire Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter who has also reached out...
Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
Abandoned skating rink catches fire in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a former skating rink in Jones County on Monday, December 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said volunteer fire department crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. at 387 Orange Drive. Firefighters found the former skating rink fully engulfed in flames […]
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
WDAM-TV
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
