Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case
On Thursday, the defense attorneys representing Richard “Rick” Allen filed a motion with the court on Thursday requesting additional funding.
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
WLFI.com
ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account
A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
WHAS 11
Indiana man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
WLFI.com
LPD investigating a report of shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
Linking of Richard Allen’s gun to Delphi crime scene ‘not science’ says The Innocence Project
The Innocence Project is pressing on against tool mark evidence, claiming it's "not settled science.”
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County. 23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation. Jimenez was driving...
WANE-TV
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit […]
Newly Released Details About The Delphi Murders Show How Police Came To Arrest A 50-Year-Old Man. His Lawyers Say He Has “Nothing To Hide.”
An unsealed affidavit revealed new details about the 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams — including that the suspect told police five years ago he'd been near the crime scene.
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
wbiw.com
Lafayette junior high student arrested for threatening to shoot up a school dance
LAFAYETTE – Lafayette police arrested a 13-year-old who is accused of making a shooting threat against his middle school. Police said they were made aware of threats around 12:15 a.m. Friday, which was reportedly made on Snapchat by a Tecumseh Junior High School student who threatened to shoot up the school’s winter dance on Friday night.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
iheart.com
Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance
A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight. The social media...
Tipton man dies after two vehicles crash into flatbed trailer that was backing into driveway
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a 75-year-old Tipton man died on Friday after driving into a flatbed trailer on State Road 213. Police said the crash happened around 5:43 p.m. near 2285 South on State Road 213. A semi-driver had reportedly been backing a flatbed trailer loaded with farm equipment into a […]
