Delphi, IN

FOX59

Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
DANVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating a report of shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on possession of meth charges

Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
LAFAYETTE, IN
iheart.com

Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance

A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight. The social media...
LAFAYETTE, IN

