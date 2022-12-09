ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

CLD Realty proposes $8M retail complex in Austin ’burb

A retail center serving two master-planned communities is on the way in the Austin suburb of Buda. CLD Realty has proposed building seven one-story buildings with retail and restaurant space on a 5.7-acre site at 2260 Main Street, the Austin Business Journal reported. Dubbed Corner on Main, the development is currently under review by the City of Buda.
therealdeal.com

CP Capital, ZOM Living plan glam multifam in Round Rock

Residential investment firm CP Capital and developer ZOM Living are building a 359-unit multifamily complex, estimated to cost $173,000 per unit, at one of the largest master planned communities in North Austin. The estimated cost of construction for Azola Avery Centre, at 3801 North A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock,...
ROUND ROCK, TX

