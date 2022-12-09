Read full article on original website
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
Top WWE Star Reveals He Didn’t Find Out About Royal Rumble Win Until Day Of
A top WWE star has revealed that he didn’t find out about his Royal Rumble win until the day of. Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has experienced a career resurgence unlike many before him. “The Scottish Warrior” is a two-time WWE Champion and has put on...
AEW Star Reveals When They Plan To Retire From Pro Wrestling
An AEW star has revealed when they plan to retire from pro wrestling. In 2019, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Arn Anderson signed with All Elite Wrestling and quickly aligned with Cody Rhodes. After being the coach for Rhodes, Anderson has settled in a new role as manager...
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
Major AEW Star Reveals He Recently Underwent Surgery
Sting has found a second wind in his wrestling career during his time in AEW since his arrival at the 2020 Winter is Coming show. Sting is currently undefeated during his AEW career, most recently competing at AEW Full Gear, where he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Top WWE Stars Hoping To Help NXT Stars ‘Flourish’
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have opened up about their desire to help elevate NXT’s Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to earn their first NXT Tag Team Championship, becoming triple crown winners in the process. Speaking to Justin Barrasso...
AEW Stars Discuss Wanting To Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer’s Entrance For Years
A pair of AEW stars have discussed wanting to pay tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer’s entrance for years. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Nyla Rose challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill went on to retain her championship, but Rose left a mark before the bell even rang.
Indie Promotions Can’t Stream Top Star’s Matches Due To AAA Policy
Indie promotions can’t stream a top star’s matches due to AAA’s policy. Game Changer Wrestling announced that current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will making his debut for the promotion at this Friday’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event. However, it looks like fans of the...
Former AEW Star Given New Name For WWE Debut
A former AEW star is making their WWE debut tonight and they’ve already received the warm welcome of a name change!. After we brought you a previous story about former AEW women’s division original Kylie Rae attending WWE tryouts last week, it seems the scouting went well. Kylie...
WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up
It is expected that NXT star Cameron Grimes will receive a main roster call up at some point soon, according to a new report. Grimes joined NXT in 2019, shortly after leaving his previous promotion IMPACT Wrestling. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred on the November 8 edition of NXT,...
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
WWE Star Has Legitimate Heat With Hall Of Famer
A WWE Hall of Famer has recently spoken about the issues he has with a current WWE star following a 2019 dispute. Having previously confirmed that he owns to trademark to the term ‘To Be The Man’, Ric Flair had been critical of WWE’s choice to refer to Becky Lynch as ‘The Man’.
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
