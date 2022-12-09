Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend ‘Almost Fully Recovered’ After Knee Surgery
There has been a promising health update regarding WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle. Angle recently appeared on the Friday December 9 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Gable Steveson to get his own back on heel team Alpha Academy. The two recreated...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Helps Promote Sami Zayn Merch In Hilarious Photoshopped Picture
Becky Lynch has helped to promote fellow WWE star Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt in a hilarious photoshopped picture on social media. Zayn has reached new levels of popularity in recent weeks due to his work with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, where Zayn acts as the group’s Honorary Uce alongside the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Reveals He Didn’t Find Out About Royal Rumble Win Until Day Of
A top WWE star has revealed that he didn’t find out about his Royal Rumble win until the day of. Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has experienced a career resurgence unlike many before him. “The Scottish Warrior” is a two-time WWE Champion and has put on...
wrestletalk.com
Major Unexpected Title Change On WWE NXT
In a match that wasn’t even originally supposed to take place tonight (December 13), Mandy Rose has dropped the NXT Women’s Championship. At NXT Deadline on December 10, Roxanne Perez won the first ever women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match, which earned her the right to challenge Rose for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10.
wrestletalk.com
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts On NXT
After a few weeks of vignettes, Lyra Valkyria made her NXT debut on tonight’s December 13 edition of the show on the USA Network. Valkyria previously wrestled in NXT UK as Aoife Valkyrie, and is one of the NXT UK talents who was moved to the US instead of being released when the brand was axed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Stars Hoping To Help NXT Stars ‘Flourish’
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have opened up about their desire to help elevate NXT’s Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to earn their first NXT Tag Team Championship, becoming triple crown winners in the process. Speaking to Justin Barrasso...
wrestletalk.com
Ladder Match Set For Next Week WWE Raw
One pair of WWE stars were trying to make Christmas dreams come true tonight on Raw before they were interrupted by a very big Grinch!. After buying out the merch stand with the Miz’s money to distribute all the finest WWE swag to the masses, a pair’s good deeds didn’t go unpunished!
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Surprising Fee For Iconic Star’s Entrance Music
Every once in a while, a wrestling theme becomes iconic, instantly recognisable from a period of time in wrestling history. Sometimes, that piece of music is a timeless track in its own right, already famous before a wrestler struts to the ring to its bars. That was the case with...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Discuss Wanting To Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer’s Entrance For Years
A pair of AEW stars have discussed wanting to pay tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer’s entrance for years. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Nyla Rose challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill went on to retain her championship, but Rose left a mark before the bell even rang.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
