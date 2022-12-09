Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestletalk.com
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE Star Reflects On ‘Ups & Downs’ Of Their 2022
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to WWE the night before Survivor Series WarGames last month. Lynch was revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the titular match. Lynch was off television...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Name Quit WWE Due To Restrictive Role
Following a career that included runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling, a veteran of the ring joined WWE before leaving two years later. The former Impact X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, has revealed the reason why he left the opportunity he had been given when he signed with WWE. Speaking to Renee...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
