wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star & More Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show
NJPW has now announced the full card for the World Tag League and Super Junior tag league finals event. At the event, the tournament finals of NJPW’s two tag-team tournaments will take place. Lio Rush & YOH will face off against Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the Super...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Stars Hoping To Help NXT Stars ‘Flourish’
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have opened up about their desire to help elevate NXT’s Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to earn their first NXT Tag Team Championship, becoming triple crown winners in the process. Speaking to Justin Barrasso...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts On NXT
After a few weeks of vignettes, Lyra Valkyria made her NXT debut on tonight’s December 13 edition of the show on the USA Network. Valkyria previously wrestled in NXT UK as Aoife Valkyrie, and is one of the NXT UK talents who was moved to the US instead of being released when the brand was axed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Leaving TV For A While?
A popular WWE has Tweeted a cryptic message that suggests that they may be away from the company for a while. Following her appearance on the December 12 episode of WWE Raw in which she lost to Rhea Ripley, Asuka tweeted:. She would follow this Tweet up with another cryptic...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Title Change On NXT
The wrestling world is reacting to a big title change to end tonight’s episode (December 13) of WWE NXT crowning a new Women’s champ. Shortly after her NXT victory to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s episode, the wrestling world has already begun reacting to the win.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Reveals He Didn’t Find Out About Royal Rumble Win Until Day Of
A top WWE star has revealed that he didn’t find out about his Royal Rumble win until the day of. Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has experienced a career resurgence unlike many before him. “The Scottish Warrior” is a two-time WWE Champion and has put on...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
Major AEW Star Reveals He Recently Underwent Surgery
Sting has found a second wind in his wrestling career during his time in AEW since his arrival at the 2020 Winter is Coming show. Sting is currently undefeated during his AEW career, most recently competing at AEW Full Gear, where he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
wrestletalk.com
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
