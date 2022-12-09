ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Homeowners Choosing Renovation Over Moving

Mike Bidwell, CEO and president of Neighborly, joins Cheddar News to discuss homeowners' shifting attitudes toward renovations in their own homes.

Cheddar News

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' Show's Dancing DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

The Tax Benefits of Stock Donations

Adam Nash, CEO & co-founder of Daffy, a fintech platform that focuses on charitable giving, joined Cheddar News to discuss the tax benefits of donating stocks instead of cash.
Cheddar News

Messi Puts on Performance, Leads Argentina to WC Final With 3-0 Win Over Croatia

"Eight years after narrowly losing to Germany in the 2014 final, Argentina is back in the championship after demolishing Croatia in a 3-0 victory.Lionel Messi put on a show in what may be his final World Cup and got the scoring party started after just 34 minutes. The Argentine superstar struck a hard left-footed shot from the penalty spot after teammate Julián Álvarez drew a foul from Croatia's keeper Dominik Livaković inside the box. Five minutes later, Álvarez put La Albiceleste up 2-0 on a fierce counter that might have made the late Diego Maradona proud. The ball favorably bounced...
The Herald News

States that collect the most in property taxes

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
Cheddar News

Lockerbie Bombing Suspect Appears in U.S. Court

"By Eric TuckerMore than three decades after a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard, a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the explosive appeared Monday in federal court, charged with an act of international terrorism.The extradition of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi marked a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground. His arrival in Washington sets the stage for one of the Justice Department's more significant terrorism prosecutions in recent memory.“Although nearly 34 years have passed since the defendant's actions, countless families...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Massive U.S. Storm Brings Tornadoes to South, Blizzard Threat

"By Stephen GrovesA massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.The storm system...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cheddar News

Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk for US Seniors

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, center, greets residents Cherie Neville, left, and Catherine Doleman on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

